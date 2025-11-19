Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Book
Daily observations
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
"Contradiction isn't compromise"
Episode 2: On embracing our multitudes
Aug 6
•
Madeleine Dore
28
4
2
July 2026
"You don't need that"
Episode 1: On letting go
Jul 19
•
Madeleine Dore
40
14
4
Introducing the Dailyness podcast
Trailer now live
Jul 5
•
Madeleine Dore
40
14
1
April 2026
The fluttering of our days
A big batch of daily things
Apr 20
•
Madeleine Dore
51
9
6
March 2026
On being consistently-inconsistent
A cumulative approach to writing and living
Mar 25
•
Madeleine Dore
86
8
16
We don't seize the day—we gather moments
Seven lessons from 1,000 days of observation
Mar 20
•
Madeleine Dore
65
6
9
Less scrolling, more reflecting
A three-minute ritual, magic elevators & daily things
Mar 3
•
Madeleine Dore
65
14
4
February 2026
What a woodchop taught me about life and love
The joy in between, concentric circles & daily things
Feb 25
•
Madeleine Dore
39
13
2
The many lives within our lives
A fresh batch of Dailyness
Feb 9
•
Madeleine Dore
49
12
3
January 2026
New name, same things
Introducing Dailyness
Jan 18
•
Madeleine Dore
83
34
4
November 2025
Doing things for the last time
A meditation, burnout remedies, & daily things
Nov 19, 2025
•
Madeleine Dore
40
3
6
What if this were your last moment with someone?
“I only hearted her last message,” my dear friend tells me, through tears.
Nov 17, 2025
•
Madeleine Dore
7
© 2026 Madeleine Dore
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts