Things from the week
Regret nothing, human dignity, and how to peel a boiled egg
Madeleine Dore
Mar 26
10
Things from the week
Things for when you think it’s too late
How to free yourself from “unlived life” regret and begin anew
Madeleine Dore
Mar 23
86
18
Things for when you think it's too late
Some things to help you contemplate your unlived life
A collection of poems, reads and quotes for comfort and consideration
Madeleine Dore
Mar 23
5
Some things to help you contemplate your unlived life
Things from the week (new!)
Announcing a shift to sharing weekly curated links—plus more personal observations for paid subscribers
Madeleine Dore
Mar 19
14
Things from the week (new!)
Things I learned about life from an acting class
On connection, truth, and presence
Madeleine Dore
Mar 16
26
10
Things I learned about life from an acting class
Things for knowing what you want
A collection of questions and notes to help cut out the noise
Madeleine Dore
Mar 9
67
16
Things for knowing what you want
February 2023
On trusting things
A compendium for cultivating openness
Madeleine Dore
Feb 27
9
On trusting things
Things from the month
On moons, book anniversary, and "life to the last drop"
Madeleine Dore
Feb 8
41
6
Things from the month
January 2023
On rushing through things
“The main thing is not to hurry.” — John Steinbeck
Madeleine Dore
Jan 31
26
9
On rushing through things
Things from the month
On vegetables, an unheard-of thing, and choosing a word for the year
Jan 4
27
17
Things from the month
December 2022
On doing things for the first time
How to overcome fear and invite new experiences into your life
Madeleine Dore
Dec 18, 2022
23
10
On doing things for the first time
15 reminders for doing new things
A collection of quotes for facing fear and embracing uncertainty
Madeleine Dore
Dec 18, 2022
7
15 reminders for doing new things
