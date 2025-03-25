“If I compose myself through my repetitions, could changing the things I repeat change me?”

This time last year, I was walking around the same park every day and making observations on ritual, repetition, and the profound things we find in practice.

, Katherine Pomfret explores the general disconnect many experience with what is ‘needful’—the basic things that help us feel safe, healthy, and connected. Instead, we look to external validation, material things, and endless pursuits.

We’re not only divorced from our needs, but distracted from them. As Pomfret

:

On the other side, most traditional entrepreneurs are driven solely by money. They create things to make money, rather than being fuelled by purpose or value. Combine these two – people making things only to sell them, and people who don’t know what they need – and you get the situation we have today.

So, how do we decipher what is truly needful? The good news is everything is mostly within us—our values, our desires, our talents.

“Very little external to us is necessary […] when you're living according to your values, immersed in nature, and putting your talents toward things that matter to you, life becomes easy,” says Pomfret.

What is truly needful to you and your values, your health, your feeling of connection?

The Way It Is

by William Stafford

There’s a thread you follow. It goes among

things that change. But it doesn’t change.

People wonder about what you are pursuing.

You have to explain about the thread.

But it is hard for others to see.

While you hold it you can’t get lost.

Tragedies happen; people get hurt

or die; and you suffer and get old.

Nothing you do can stop time’s unfolding.

You don’t ever let go of the thread.

