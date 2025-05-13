“Sometimes I just don’t know how to get a grasp on the day,” was my daily note for 24 July last year.

Such days feel difficult to get into, start, catch. You feel adrift from your own desires. The things you want or need to do feel scattered, plans are blurred, hours fall.

Some time ago I wrote a list of things that help me get a grasp of such days. At times, doing just one thing can turn the day around. Other times, simply reading through it reminds me of the aliveness available at any moment. I think of the words attributed to Sophia Loren:

“Isn’t it wonderful to be alive? You know, you can forget all about it. Then suddenly you remember, and think of all the things you can do. Here I am. I can walk around. I can talk. I can see things and remember things. I am alive. How wonderful.”

Even on the days we can’t grasp, there is something we can do. Below, I’ve shared my personal list in case it proves helpful in crafting your own reminders: