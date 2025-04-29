There are periods where outwardly we may seem very quiet, but inwardly, there are urgent and strident rearrangements taking place.

April has been like this. I’ve been scarce with sharing my words, and admittedly fallen out of rhythm with this newsletter. But in place of such output, I have been filling pages and pages of a journal to make long-awaited internal shifts.

One example: For a few years now, I’ve been stuck with my next book. I have the idea. I even have the title. I just cannot put together the proposal. I’d been trying to figure out why, when recently it became clear I was putting so much pressure on this second book to rectify some of the so-called regrets I had about the first.

I’m proud of the first book I wrote. I’m appreciative of its many readers. Still, there are things I wish I did differently. Intellectually, I know there will always be things we would change in hindsight, but emotionally I’ve been holding on.



To move forward, I knew I needed to shed the heavy narrative I’d constructed around it all. I didn’t realise it could be so simple to let things go, until I was pointed towards this powerful emotional release journaling exercise: