To keep things whole
Daily things, a poem, and suchness
Monday 24 March
Start where you are and let things spiral out from there.
Tuesday 25 March
I got off the bus only to realise I’d left my phone behind as it pulled away. Surprisingly, I wasn’t worried. I knew I’d be able to find a way to call my phone, someone would answer, and I’d arrange to get it back. And that’s exactly what happened. Maybe believing in the kindness of strangers can be the very thing that makes them so?
Wednesday 26 March
A tonic for feeling unwell:
