Dailyness explores the varying rhythms of our days—and how we can be more present to the many lives within them.

In each dispatch, you’ll find a miscellany of thoughtful reads, daily observations, conversation fragments, experiments, and handpicked poems.

Everything is lovingly assembled to inspire, comfort and invite you to ponder your days.

About me

I’m Madeleine Dore, a writer and interviewer exploring how we can broaden the definition of a day well spent.

I spent over five years asking creative thinkers how they navigate their days on my blog Extraordinary Routines and podcast Routines & Ruts.

The lessons culminated in my first book, I Didn’t Do The Thing Today. It’s filled with insights on how to embrace the ebb and flow of our work, creativity and life.

My work continues to explore themes of creativity, connection, and daily life—and I look forward to delving into rhythms of everyday living with you here.