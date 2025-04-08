Last year, I had the pleasure of working one-on-one with the lovely

to help her untangle ideas and start a new project. Since, she’s gone on to launch a thoughtful new Substack, too.

It’s called

and celebrates everyday moments and finds meaning in little things. I particularly enjoyed

and how they spend their lives searching for new shells. As Madhura writes:

“Isn’t that something? To know that your current shell isn’t the forever one. That you're allowed to outgrow it. That it's okay to go looking again.”

