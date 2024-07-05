“It is an astonishment to be alive, and it behoves you to be astonished.” — Katherine Rundell, paraphrasing poet John Donne

I’m always struck by the experience of one day being in a life slump, a spiral of worry, or a tangled web, and the next finding yourself astonished by life.

It happened the other day—I was waiting for the pedestrian lights to change, the sun was on my face, and suddenly it felt like I was greeting life anew.

Thinking about what might have inspired the shift, I realise now I was choosing to be in the day, rather than another day in the past or future.

Instead of ruminating on a lucrative opportunity I missed a few years ago, or worrying about something like the balance of my retirement fund, I took the feeling of astonishment all the way to the supermarket and realised I already have so many components of the life I’m saving up for.

I’m wandering the aisles of an adorable grocery store in an adorable neighbourhood, completely unhurried and unencumbered, and I’m adding pickled eggs to my basket because I’ve never tried pickled eggs. I mean, if I can buy pickled eggs, what do I really have to worry about? That I don’t have as much as that other person? That I don’t have more? That I’m behind?

I want to worry less and be astonished more. About pickled eggs, about finding a gym class I love, about having a body that can move, about the small little shelf by my front door designed just for my keys, sunglasses and other bits. I’ve always wanted a little shelf just like that.

I realise what I’m describing here is gratitude. And yet that word has always felt a little empty to me. It’s like vulnerability or authenticity—their overuse has rendered them meaningless.

I’ve tried many times to write down three things I’m grateful for each day, but I always drop the ritual because it feels hollow.

Sometimes a popularised practice works, which is great, but often we need to find our own way into things.

For example, I’m always astonished by a friend’s ability to find new ways of talking to herself. She’ll tell me, “Lately, I’ve been reminding myself to have fun in this body.” Or after making a mistake she now says, “That was really human of me. I’m going to try to repair it as best I can, and then I’m going to move on.”

Perhaps if we make the affirmation more personal, it becomes more fitting to our daily lives, and thereby helps us be more present within them.

Maybe that’s why I prefer looking for ways to be astonished rather than calling it a gratitude practice. Or preference integrity over authenticity. Honesty over vulnerability.

Knowing what we prefer is an entry into knowing what we have, and how simple it can be to be astonished if we stop comparing or overcomplicating.

I’m reminded of something Eartha Kitt said in an interview:

“When we start to think about how simple life is, and how simple it should be lived, then we begin to realise, I have no problem—I don’t have a real problem. A problem is something you make; life is something you live.”

Life is something you live. Within this day—not yesterday, not tomorrow, but this day—we can find simple things to appreciate, ideas or solutions we’ve neglected, opportunities we’ve taken for granted.

It’s all here. Sure, not everything has been realised and may never be, but I have to keep reminding myself I am okay now, I am free now, and there are so many astonishing things in this day alone.