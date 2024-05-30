Sometimes I visualise my life as a web.

It’s a popular coaching exercise, where you start with a wheel that is segmented into various categories that compose a life—work, health, recreation, money, home, friends and family, learning, spirituality, and so on.

A score is placed within the wheel to represent your level of satisfaction with that part of your life. Zero satisfaction is at the centre, moving in increments towards full satisfaction—10/10—at the parameter of the wheel. Once you’ve marked your score for each segment, you join the dots forming a web, like so.

Some areas may spike, while others hug the middle. It’s the point of the exercise—to give you a tangible reflection of where things might be off-balance.

But every now and then, when I visualise my life as a web, all I see is a blob at the centre.

On a scale of one to ten, things are consistently not so great.

It’s hard to admit that it doesn’t feel like any one segment of your life is flourishing.

Because it’s hard to admit, people tend not to. And because people tend not to, we presume everyone is doing just fine, which can compound feelings of isolation.

By no means do I think it’s a duty to share what we don’t feel comfortable sharing. And yet, when we are privy to glimpses of someone’s internal life, it can both provide solace and act as a catalyst to shift things.

I personally find it hard to admit to things being not so great because I recognise it can be a matter of perspective.

For instance, someone could survey the segments of my life from the outside and score it completely differently from how I would.

I know I do the same to others—I’ll construct someone else’s life web in my mind, scoring all the things they appear to have in order, further diminishing what I feel my life lacks.

Wouldn’t it be an interesting exercise to compare my version of someone’s life web to their version of their own?

Without a doubt, our perspectives would portray a different pattern—a different sort of life. It might even reveal to us what to appreciate in our own.

Sometimes, being open to a new perspective can be enough to shift things in our various segments.

But other times, no matter how well intentioned, having someone tell you how you should feel about your life can make it harder to voice your struggles. It can feel like the blob contracts even further, rather than providing space to air things out.

The trouble with scoring someone else’s life from the outside is that we don’t know the intricacies and internal tangles. Hearing, “You seem to be doing so well,” in regards to this or that thing can be nice, but it’s not necessarily useful.

Personally, what I find most comforting is exchanging stories.

When I’ve been open about my blob, I’ve often learned others have or have had similar sentiments about their own life web.

Often, starkly different circumstances and situations can bring dissatisfaction. As a freelancer, I often struggle with the finance segment of my web. I’ve chosen in recent years to prioritise freedom and the trade-off is that I’m often envious of those I perceive to have more stability. Yet often those very people will open up about feeling trapped by a high-paying corporate job and paying off a mortgage.

The same phenomenon can be observed across the life web. Someone ranks their love life at zero because they're single, another because they’re in an unhappy relationship. Someone else ranks their health as poor because of a physical goal, another due to an invisible illness. Someone might rank their social life low because they don’t have enough friends, another because they don’t have what they’d deem a deep friendship.

Somehow, the grass is always greener. It’s a cliché, but one that can at times bring comfort.

No matter our choices or circumstances, we will encounter various problems and dissatisfaction—someone’s life web resembles a blob at one time, another a giant tangle, no one has it all figured out.

This revelation brings a sort of relief: I didn’t ruin my life—I’m living it, navigating inevitable messes and challenges along the way, just like everybody else.

We can use a wheel to visualise and inspect the various segments of our lives, but we can also use it as a reminder that everything in life is cyclical.

Sometimes I visualise my life web and see a blob, sometimes I see an expansive sprawl.

We continuously move through different seasons. We have good days and bad days. We circle around ourselves. The important thing is that we move. Not always forwards, and sometimes only ever so slightly, but if we adjust here and there, eventually things start to shift.

When things aren’t so great, it can be helpful to relieve yourself of the pressure of trying to solve everything all at once.

I can’t even begin to count the number of times I’ve attempted to overhaul my life tomorrow—I suddenly pick up a plethora of new habits and wake up early, meditate, go for a run, journal, have two deep work blocks, stop drinking, start dating, and so on—only to become further entangled in the web when it all tumbles over.

Instead of getting lost in the web, we can focus on one segment of our lives, and try to shift it along.

I often return to a quote from Rainbow Rowell, “So, what if, instead of thinking about solving your whole life, you just think about adding additional good things. One at a time. Just let your pile of good things grow.”

It doesn’t have to be grand. Maybe the additional good thing is making an appointment for a mental health plan. Or going for a run. Or washing the dishes.

When I do just that—when I add one good thing at a time—when I make my ambitions smaller—I remember that I have changed things before, and I can once again.

I may feel like I’m at the beginning in various parts of life, but viewing my mistakes as experiences means I’m not starting from zero.

A blob eventually dissipates, life expands again, and I start to appreciate what I do have, rather than being caught up in what I don’t.