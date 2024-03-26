"My life has been filled with terrible misfortune;

most of which never happened."

— Michel de Montaigne

I can spend the better part of a day lost in my mind about various worries, big and small.

Sometimes I snap myself out of it by saying, What do you have to worry about? And other times the worry is replaced by guilt over worrying when I have nothing to worry about—which is just another type of worry.

When I was little, my mum used to read from a book of meditations for children, Starbright by Maureen Garth. The prelude featured a visualisation, where I was told to imagine that my guardian angel was waiting to take me to a peaceful garden. It had the most vivid green grass, gorgeous blue sky and fluffy clouds. It would be my own special place.

Before I entered, I was told to look at the large tree just outside the gates. This tree was called the Worry Tree, and the instruction was to pin my worries on the branches—any worries at all. Once I’d finished, I could enter my own special garden.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about various ways I could better manage my mind—rather than solely thinking about time management.

And so, as an experiment, I’ve decided to return to the Worry Tree