“In the rush of our lives, it’s astonishing how we can forget other people also have problems. We forget that when our lives were different, we also had different problems. And that if we solved our current problem, another would inevitably present itself.”

“Life is an apple, you must bite it with its skin.” — Sohrab Sepehri

“Life is essentially a cheat and its conditions are those of defeat. The redeeming things are not “happiness and pleasure” but the deeper satisfactions that come out of struggle.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“We don’t so much solve our problems as we outgrow them. We add capacities and experiences that eventually make us bigger than the problems.” “The greatest and most important problems of life are all in a certain sense insoluble.” — Carl Jung

“If we all threw our problems in a pile and saw everyone else's, we'd grab ours back.” ― Regina Brett

“I was peeling a red apple from the garden when I suddenly understood that life would only ever give me a series of wonderfully insoluble problems. With that thought an ocean of profound peace entered my heart.” — Christian Bobin

The pleasure prediction exercise — this post shares a lovely reflection on how to reassess what we think we do and don’t enjoy. First, you predict how much enjoyment or pleasure you might derive from an activity or task—anything from darning socks to going for a jog. Second, after you’ve finished, you assess your enjoyment levels. Often, we surprise ourselves, revealing there may be something to enjoy in even the most dreaded tasks.

Falling

by Hugo Williams

It isn’t so much what

obstacles we encounter on the way down

as how we come to a stop

that determines our ultimate condition.

We’re OK, as it were,

so long as we keep falling.

Monday 27 January

Overheard: “When most people are doing nothing, he is doing something.”

Tuesday 28 January

I enjoyed my friend

’s addition to

about putting things in your calendar just incase you feel like it when the time comes:

“I do that, too, as a reminder to do things I love that are easy to put off. When I was home, I booked myself a 3-hour time slot to appreciate the Boulevard, which is the nicest walking path in the neighbourhood. And I usually book an annual date to figure out where to hike for bluebells so I don’t forget when they bloom once the season is upon us.”

Wednesday 29 January

Reading interviews with tragedian Julia Masli as I drafted the latest essay, I came across a good reminder for any perfectionist:

“Sometimes the thing that you don’t think is finished is more raw and more alive than something that you know, you think you’ve perfected.”

Thursday 30 January

In a kick-off meeting with a dreamy new freelance client, the founder tells me the first step is to “be in sponge mode” and I take delight in this often overlooked part of the process being honoured with its own step.

Friday 31 January

A question that came to me in dream: Do you have a line you’d like to draw that would make your life infinitely better?

Saturday 1 February

Today I chose the beach over my usual preference for an ocean pool. As soon as my body moved into and up with a wave, I forgot about being afraid of open water. I forgot my dislike for sand. I just remembered how good it feels to be carried by something, catapulted by something, and almost forgot I wasn’t swimming in sky.

Sunday 2 February

I loved the latest from

, especially the idea that bravery and frivolity might be the same thing. Next time I need to be brave, I might try being carefree and frivolous and see where such lightness lands me.

