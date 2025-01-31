“If we all threw our problems in a pile and saw everyone else's,

we'd grab ours back.”



― Regina Brett

A few years ago, my friend Anne-Laure was visiting her grandfather in the small commune of Châtel-Montagne, just as she had a few times each year all her life. On this particular visit, she spotted a petit hotel that looked like it would belong on a Wes Anderson set. She couldn’t believe she’d never noticed it before. Looking closer, she saw a ‘For Sale’ sign and in that moment knew she would somehow make it her home.

Working as a yoga teacher and barista in Paris, she didn’t have much in the way of savings. So she used her creativity. She pitched a marketing role to the local mayor to help revive the village, landed a job, made a business plan to turn Hôtel des Touristes into a residency, and was able to secure a mortgage and start her dream life in her dream home.

When I visited Anne-Laure last autumn, the dreaminess had continued. She now had two pets, a partner, a job teaching yoga in the village, neighbours she adored, and felt part of a community. But as we were walking uphill to get to the best view of the countryside, she opened up about some of the tensions and discomforts, and what she said stayed with me.

“I know I’m living my dream life,” she said with her French accent. “But it’s taught me there is always a rock in the shoe.”

It’s all too easy to stand outside somebody else’s life and only count the blessings. We do it all the time—on social media, with colleagues, with a friend over a quick coffee catch-up, adding and subtracting the pains and positives with our mental abacuses.

While we rarely see the rock in someone else’s shoe, we certainly feel our own—and the problems it represents can be all-consuming.

I was recently privy to other people’s problems during Julia Masli’s show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha at Soho Theatre in December. Dressed in a Victorian frock with a mannequin’s leg for her arm, the wide-eyed tragedian would approach a member of the audience and liltingly ask: “Problem?”

People opened up about an array of personal issues—a sore back, the economy, loneliness. And the delightful thing was not only Masli’s ability to somehow find a creative solution, but to witness members of the audience coming forward with ideas, too.

It was heartening, hilarious, and humbling. As the show concluded, an archival audio projection intoned, “Every life in this room is somehow problematical.”

In the rush of our lives, it’s astonishing how we can forget other people also have problems. We forget that when our lives were different, we also had different problems. And that if we solved our current problem, another would inevitably present itself.

Because we’re bombarded with the aspirational, it’s so refreshing when someone takes off their shoe and says, “Here, look, I have this rock!”

Not only do such displays of honesty give us the courage to inspect our own rocks, but they serve as a reminder that we’re not alone in our problems—we’re connected, entangled, and we can fix them together.

In an interview, Julia Masli said the show is about how we can face the discomforts of being human. “What makes it hard for us to keep going? What is stopping us from being the best versions of ourselves every day?”

So, what stops us from moving on?

Sometimes it’s the very problem at hand. Some problems, such as war, natural disaster, health crises, or systemic inequity feel impossible to grapple with, yet naive not to mention. And yet, every day, people do endure, persist, and grapple with the impossible. Perhaps problems can’t be measured.

Other times, it’s not so much the problem itself but the pressure to solve it. Here, the question shifts from “Problem?” to “What is fixating on this problem distracting you from?”

We can postpone our lives until all our problems are solved, overlooking that lives will never be problem-free.

That’s not to sound morose, but rather to bring a new lens to discomfort, uncertainty, and our limitations. In Four Thousand Weeks,

expertly tackles this very reframe, and also points to a quote by French poet Christian Bobin:

“I was peeling a red apple from the garden when I suddenly understood that life would only ever give me a series of wonderfully insoluble problems. With that thought an ocean of profound peace entered my heart.”

If we are always going to greet insoluble problems, we need to find a way to love the process of living with them. And isn’t that the most creative act of all?

There is a cost to the fantasy that we will one day live a problem-free life. I think of the father’s monologue in the film Call Me By Your Name: “We rip out so much of ourselves trying to be cured of things faster.”

Staying with the problem a little longer can reveal a solution. I’m reminded of this reel from actor James Van Der Beek. While trying to get rid of fireplace soot, he bought various cleaners and experimented with techniques, before eventually discovering that the best solution is to use ash from the fireplace and a wet cloth.

“How many of our problems are we looking to solve with outside sources?” he asks. “When really, if we just looked directly into the problem, we would actually find the solution? The cure?”

We don’t always cure things. Sometimes we exit through the wound. Sometimes we get bigger around them. We don’t always bounce back, we bounce forward. We realise what’s missing and let it redirect us or rejuvenate our lives.

We don’t want to rid our lives of discomfort completely—a frictionless life is a dull one, or at the very least, just as complicated.

Look at the things that are frictionless—the ease of using a phone, for example. Now so many of us want a cure for the perceived frictionlessness we coveted.

We overlook that there is a certain pleasure in a problem. As Buckminster Fuller said, “The reward of solving a problem is a bigger problem.”

Thinking back to my conversation with my friend Anne-Laure, I can see now that we encounter rocks of different shapes and sizes. Some are easy to shake out, others get wedged.

The important thing is to remember we are not the rock. There is discomfort in every season, in every life, but it is not impenetrable. As the poet Sohrab Sepehri wrote, “Life is an apple, you must bite it with its skin.”