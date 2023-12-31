I have mixed-feelings about making resolutions.

On the one hand, we can set ourselves up to fail with unrealistic promises, or the expectation that a new year will bring a new you. Change is often more subtle than that.

But on the other hand, I’ve had personal success with the fresh start that accompanies the turning of a new year—I’ve committed to my first year of sobriety, I’ve started new projects, I’ve ran a half-marathon.

I credit such things to gentler, more attainable resolution-adjacent practices. In this special edition of my weekly newsletter, I’ve collected such approaches alongside some reading recommendations, poems and a quote or two to guide you into the year.

I hope it’s a balm if you’re feeling a bit done with the harsh challenges or the reminders of our supposed inadequacy that tend to bombard this time of year.

Sending well wishes to you, and yours ❤️

A thing to listen to

Episode three of my new podcast

is dedicated to making resolutions for your social life.

I’ve collected 12 ideas for making resolutions to improve your social life in 2024. You might like to experiment with one idea each month, or set a year long experiment.

Resolution-adjacent things

A collection of the approaches I use to reflect on the year, and reset for the year ahead, alongside likeminded links and reads