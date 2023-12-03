Things to read

A thing to listen to

The debut episode of my new podcast

asks: how do we start improving our social lives?

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple iTunes

Things on unwinding

I’ve been publishing a weekly column on ABC Everyday exploring simple ways people unwind and take care of themselves. Here’s some recent highlights:

“I think people love to help, but we often forget to ask” — Hannah Moloney shares how she gets through busy periods with meal trains and community

“I might set aside 10 minutes to think about my ‘dream day’, and then consider what achievable action I can do” — Chris Cheers shares a strategy fro overwhelm

Something to try

Turn your phone grayscale — my screen time has skyrocketed recently, and so I scrolled through the internet for a solution and was reminded of the grayscale shortcut. It has varying levels of success for people, but coupled with deleting Instagram, Safari (!), TikTok and Reddit, it’s helped to make my phone feel refreshingly dull.

A thing to ponder

Reading

by A. R. Ammons

It's nice

after dinner

to walk down to

the beach



and find

the biggest

thing on earth

relatively calm.