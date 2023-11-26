Dear reader,

This week I’ve had tunnel vision—the kind where the tunnel happens to be part of a rollercoaster of my own making.

I’ve barely read a thing, tried a thing, or pondered a thing. Instead, I’ve been consumed with the final sprint before launching my new podcast and newsletter, A social life, with friends.

That sounds as if I’ve been really productive. In reality, it’s been a week filled with pre-launch swerves in all directions—up, down, and then somehow dips even farther down.

Now back in an upswing, I was shifting through my notes and diaries from the week and noticed I’d captured this very messy ordeal as it unfolded. So in lieu of any recommendations this week, I thought I’d share a mix of my typical notes and my more stream of consciousness scribblings with you—in the hope it serves as a reminder that somehow, eventually, we make things work.

Soon, I plan to share an in-depth essay about my (very slow) process of beginning new things in this newsletter, so I hope you enjoy this preview of my creative process in the meantime.



Sending good things,

Madeleine