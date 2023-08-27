Things to read

Interviews with inanimate things

Everything is Alive is a charming interview show where all the subjects are inanimate objects. Launched in 2018, in each episode a different thing—a can of cola, a balloon, a sock—tells its life story. It’s a witty and poignant exploration of the mystery of being alive (Found via

Something to try

Write a list of ways to thrive outside capitalism — inspired by the life-affirming list by Vanja Vukelic 100 ways to thrive outside of capitalism , try thinking of ways of being that enliven you without being linked to consuming or proving. I was fond of “spend time not working without guilt” and “admit that you don’t know something” and “find freedom in uncertainty” and would add “enjoy the moments when you are unencumbered.”

A thing to listen to

I thoroughly enjoyed chatting with Ed Scott of That’s Helpful podcast about reframing our relationship with productivity. Listen on Apple iTunes, Spotify or wherever you tune into your podcasts.

A thing to ponder

Theories About The Universe

by Blythe Baird

I am trying to see things in perspective.

My dog wants a bite of my peanut butter

chocolate chip bagel. I know she cannot have this,

because chocolate makes dogs very sick.

Madigan does not understand this.

She pouts and wraps herself around my leg

like a scarf, trying to convince me to give her

just a tiny bit. When I do not give in,

she eventually gives up and lays in the corner,

under the piano, drooping and sad.

I hope the universe has my best interest in mind

like I have my dog's. When I want something

with my whole being, and the universe withholds it

from me, I hope the universe thinks to herself,



“Silly girl. She thinks this is what she wants,

but she does not understand how it will hurt.”

Things from the days

