There have been times when I’ve thought the days were too long.

Heartbroken or simply in a rut, I would find myself filling the hours simply by waiting for it to get dark. Now I am in a daytime season of my life, I only wish I could have put those hours in a neat pile and stored them somewhere safe. I’d reach for the whole lot, dust each of them off, and plump them up with light and company.

A daytime season is one whereby most of life’s extracurriculars are geared towards the day—socialising, exercising, entertaining with friends or in solitude.

My entry into a daytime season happened gradually. I stopped drinking nine months ago, and with newfound sobriety, I found myself leaving parties earlier, staying-in rather than meeting people for drinks, or switching dates at bars for bookstores, bakeries or The Barbican when I was in London.

In a daytime season, there is an extra incentive to imbue a sense of fun into all types of meeting. Instead of just catching up with a friend for coffee, it’s striding out together on long walks, cups of tea that spontaneously turn into crafting afternoons, and meeting people for early morning swims. I keep adding to a list of things to enjoy in a daytime season—cooking together, going to a yoga class, taking a drive, going on a hike.

I’ve started taking my running more seriously, signing up for a half-marathon and going to more Parkrun events. I go to an outdoor stretch class on Saturday mornings, or dance classes on Sundays.

My time alone feels more nourishing and bright. There is less comparison, less worrying about what I might be missing out on, what invitations I wish I had. I am in a daytime season and I am feasting on my life.

I have an early dinner, often well before six. Around eight or nine, the phone goes on its charger across the room and stays there. I read in bed; I’m asleep by nine. I wake early with the darkness and watch the light pour in.

A daytime season can be one that orientates our social life and our hobbies, but it can also be more figurative—it can be a season of letting the light in, of anticipation, of delighting in whatever the day brings. As Elena Ferrante wrote, "How sweet everything is, I thought, when the day is fine and every good thing seems to be waiting for you alone."

This daytime season isn’t about donning rose-tinted glasses—it’s about seeing parts of me come back to life. It's a reminder that things can change, that I can appreciate more, that sometimes being a little bit boring is the least boring thing of all.

That’s not to diminish the night-time seasons. We need them, and we need what we find to confront in them. As the French author Colette wrote, “Look for a long time at what pleases you, and a longer time at what pains you.”

Sometimes I reflect on the night-time seasons of my life and long to rollick with the hedonistic me again. The side that would always say yes to another round, who would boldly give someone her number, who would stay up until dawn. Isn’t that what fun is?

But what I’m learning—and overturning—is that sensual self-indulgence doesn’t have to come in the form of booze, late nights or boys. There’s a certain intoxicating frivolity to it, sure, but in this daytime season I can also see a new kind of hedonism.

With the sun cast upon it, the pursuit of pleasure feels more nourishing—it’s dips in the cold ocean, it’s reading in the park with your back against a tree, it’s saying yes to filling up your teapot with more hot water to get the most out of the leaves, most out of the day.

It’s hard to believe now there was ever a time I could think the days were too long—when all we would wish for, in the end, is just one more of them.