When I was four, my best friend and I got a hold of the chunky permanent markers the teachers would use at kindergarten to paint our nails blue. Invigorated, we decided to take our rebellion a step further, and each hid a marker in our bags to take home. When my grandma picked me up, it didn’t take her long to enquire about my aquamarine nails. Expecting accolades, I plucked the marker from my bag. But the next day, my grandma accompanied me to kindergarten and took me straight to the teacher so that I could return the marker to its rightful place. I still remember the embarrassment, coupled with some resentment that my friend had gotten away with the same offence. But looking back, that blush of shame was a helpful teacher. It instilled in me that it’s not always easy to admit our wrongdoings and mistakes, but it’s the very thing that builds integrity and trust.

Now, I try to see integrity as the foundation of everything I do. It’s what guides me in decisions; it’s what deepens my relationships; it’s what helps redirect the course.

Recently I received a partnership proposal that would have been a very welcome financial boost. It was an enticing “name your price” offer, so I paused, trying to tease out any tenacious threads of connection and evaluate what fee would be reasonable.

It became clear that there was a misalignment between what I was being asked to endorse and my own personal values. When I realised there wasn’t a price tag I could put on having my name associated with this company, I declined the offer.

Of course, I can see how placing our values over money is not always possible. This isn’t a judgement about the financial decisions we make, but rather a look at the things that can create a distance between us and our sense of integrity.

Integrity, to me, is priceless. And yet, in the lead up to making the decision with the partnership, I felt scrambled. Notions of success, status, and wealth started to cloud my sense of what was right. There was also a sense of scarcity—what if an opportunity like this never came again? And just like the resentment I felt when my kindergarten friend’s misdemeanour went undetected, I lamented my inability to take this partnership without question like others might—and benefit financially from it.

Making a decision with integrity can feel nebulous. It’s closely linked to going with your gut—what feels in alignment to you and your values—even if it doesn’t seem to align with how things are usually done.

In doing so, we might forgo a financial, social or prestige benefit. It might cost you in the short term.

But I really believe integrity is what saves you in the long term.

I’m reminded of Patti Smith’s advice to the young:

“Build a good name. Keep your name clean. Don’t make compromises, don’t worry about making a bunch of money or being successful—be concerned with doing good work and make the right choices and protect your work. And if you build a good name, eventually, that name will be its own currency.”

Eventually, that’s what I had to ask myself—does this opportunity keep my name clean? Does this respect what I have spent a decade building and want to continue to build upon? Does this feel good?

Keeping our name clean isn’t about projecting perfection. As my kindergarten anecdote demonstrates, sometimes admitting a wrongdoing is what builds trust.

It also helps us build self-trust.

I’m rather drawn to the definition of integrity as internal consistency because I think it speaks to this very idea of self-trust. Internal consistency means being okay with changing your mind. It means being okay with not knowing. It means saying the hard thing, or holding out, holding on, allowing a clearer picture to form. It means honouring a connection between who you are and who you wish to become.

Yet societally, we put so much emphasis on external consistency—the right way, the ideal routine, the objective truth, the successful life. All things that are rather elusive to the fallible human, really.

When we trust ourselves, however, we can approach things with more confidence. If we strive for integrity—or internal consistency—it takes the second-guessing out of various decisions, as well as the confusion.

So whether it's returning the blue marker, admitting to a mistake, or making the hard decision, I've learned that acting with integrity always feels better in the long run.

Integrity is not something we can measure; it’s not something we can boast about, but it serves as a guide for our days, and for our lives. It keeps our names clean, and it reveals who we are more clearly to ourselves.

It’s with that self-knowledge that we can then decide which things we want to leave a permanent mark upon.

