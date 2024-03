Friday 1 March

When I’m having trouble focusing, it’s often because I’ve been focusing on too much.

Saturday 2 March

Sometimes the things we think we need are just things we want.

Sunday 3 March

Overheard: “I just want to get over trying to get over this.”

Monday 4 March

Planning can sometimes just be worry with a calendar.

Tuesday 5 March

“On the one ha…