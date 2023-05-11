“Has it ever struck you that life is all memory, except for the one present moment that goes by you so quick you hardly catch it going?” — Tennessee Williams

1.

Each year when the wisteria starts blooming, I’m overcome with a feeling of longing. I want to catch each glorious drooping bundle and somehow gobble the lot, and at the same time preserve the flowers in their full magnificence forever.

Inevitably, the season passes and all I’m left with is a wistful feeling. I liked the thought that wisteria was named after this very longing for something impossible or past. But it turns out it’s in memory of the anatomist Caspar Wistar, the misspelling only for euphony.

Still, the way that wisteria climbs, twining its stems around any available support, almost tells me it knows this want to catch on to something.

2.

Things that have made me feel wistful recently:

A slice of the most delicious lemon cake.

A lover tilting my head and kissing my forehead, my brow, my eyelid, my cheek.

A drive with a friend at sunrise with the sky blushing pink and orange.

Such beautiful things can sometimes stifle me. It’s as if the pressure to seize the moment has me mourning its passing even before it’s over. I become so preoccupied with how to make the most of things, that I miss being in the moment.

3.

How many times have I reached for my phone to take photographs I’ll never look at again instead of simply soaking in somethings beauty?

There’s to miss something.

And then there’s missing something.

4.

Anticipatory nostalgia involves longing for what has not yet been lost.

At times, the experience may help us appreciate things more deeply as we acknowledge how astonishing the present moment is—however fleeting or frequent. Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote that if the stars appeared one night in a thousand years, that night would be considered an astounding spectacle, and all of us would stay up to behold them. And yet, we overlook every night they come out and “light the universe with their admonishing smile.”

Other times, anticipatory nostalgia can help make the present moment easier to live with. In frustrating, inconvenient, or challenging moments, I try to think of this poem by Ellen Bass, If You Knew, as a sort of meditation that something might be the last time.

But then there are times when things are satisfying and such wistfulness actually diminishes our enjoyment. Research suggests that people prone to anticipatory nostalgia have a greater tendency to worry and feel anxious, thereby spoiling the very moment we long for.

5.

In the legend of Faust, wishing for a moment to last forever is the very thing that could jeopardise his soul. As Faust says to Mephistopheles in the famous pact-making scene in Goethe’s play:

“If ever I to the moment shall say:

Beautiful moment, do not pass away!

Then you may forge your chains to bind me,

Then I will put my life behind me,

Then let them hear my death-knell toll,

Then from your labours you'll be free,

The clock may stop, the clock-hands fall,

And time come to an end for me!”

Any deal with the devil is a bind, suggesting that such a wish for the moment to last is a common trait of us fallible humans—and one that’s easy to manipulate. Advertisers can exploit this feeling, urging us to create memories, reminding us that nothing lasts forever, and encouraging our consumption.

However dubious such a bind might be, we also find a similar lesson in the natural world, so the wisdom of the sentiment mustn’t be disregarded. As Mary Oliver wrote in the poem, One or Two Things:

For years and years I struggled

just to love my life. And then



the butterfly

rose, weightless, in the wind.

"Don't love your life

too much," it said, and vanished into the world.

We don’t need a pact to take each small moment we wish would last forever as an opportunity to practice letting beautiful moments pass away.

6.

How can we practice making the most of things without worrying they’ll soon be gone?

The antidote to wistfulness might be in the definition itself. The early 17th century etymology of wistful is from the obsolete wistly, meaning intently or to be closely attentive to something.

Maybe I can just start being wistly when I’m feeling wistful?

This lines up with the research on anticipatory nostalgia, which suggests that to enjoy a positive experience, one needs to pay full attention to it rather than thinking of the imminent future when it will no longer exist. To be closely attentive then, may be to allow things to go by uncaptured, or imperfectly, or maybe not even witnessed in their entirety. It happened, or perhaps is happening. All we can do is try and be alive to the glimpses we get.

The caveat I’ll add is that we also don’t pay full attention all the time—we’re human, and that would be exhausting. Things shift, including our presence.

7.

Wisteria, wistful, wistly, where to?

For me, what I think what could be helpful is reframing the part of me that wants to savour something forever into relishing that fact it exists at all.

The pleasure is in the unfurling of the moment, not the perfect catch.

The comfort is in knowing that if this moment could happen, so could another.

There will be more wisteria next year, and many precious things in between.