Recently I heard the writing advice: the only thing that matters is that you’re honest about it.

It revealed how honesty is often at the centre of everything. We laugh when someone says an honest thing that catches us by surprise. We connect when people are open about their inner life. We build trust when someone admits to a mistake or says they don’t know.

But it also revealed another question: Who is our honesty for?

As an example, I haven’t known what to write about for the last week or so. There is a long list of ideas and notes I could refer to, but instead I’ve been caught up in numbers—this many months on Substack, this many subscribers, this many likes, comments and restacks. As a rule, I try to ignore numbers and focus on keeping my promise myself to “write in the gush, the throb, the flood of the moment…without waiting for a fit time or place,” as Walt Whitman put it. And yet, in this moment there is no gush. There is barely a trickle.

Who stands to gain through my being honest about this? Would it be you, dear reader? Would it be you, fellow blocked creative? Or would it just be me? (Finally, a reason to pen a classic I’ll Write About How I Have Nothing To Write About So I Have Something To Write About missive!)

I’ll swerve from that direction this time, and point you to The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron or Bird By Bird by Anne Lamott for a richer exploration of creative droughts. Instead, I’ll attempt to write into this trickle of questions on the topic of honesty and see if it becomes a gush.

First, a distinction. Honesty can be defined as expressing your feelings and opinions truthfully. Yet, I think it’s important to note that such truth can only ever be our subjective reality, and therefore is not fixed because our feelings and opinions are rarely fixed. Maybe I’ve got Whitman on my mind, but we often contradict our own attempts at honesty because we contain multitudes.

When we talk about vulnerability we’re often talking about honesty

Many of the conversations we have around being vulnerable—asking for what you need, saying what you want, expressing what you think—could more accurately be described as honesty.

Honesty is about expressing yourself truthfully, whereas vulnerability, by definition, is to be exposed to the possibility of getting hurt. As Brené Brown, whose name has become almost synonymous with vulnerability, puts it, vulnerability is "uncertainty, risk, and emotional exposure."

It's that discombobulating feeling that comes with stepping outside your comfort zone, or doing something when you have no control over the outcome.

Both honesty and vulnerability can be measures of courage. Yet I believe the term vulnerability is overused, and its traditional meaning has been lost somewhat.

This is in part because we project vulnerability onto people. We might admire someone for their vulnerability, but the backhand of such praise can be a warning: “You might get hurt, you’re in danger, I could never do what you do.” Yet the person we deem vulnerable might not feel unsafe—they might feel strong and in control.

Because we each have different thresholds, we cannot measure other people’s vulnerability or courage. So the question for ourselves might be, how often do we say we need to be vulnerable, when really we just need to be honest about what we want?

There is overlap, of course. Being honest about our needs in the workplace might be outside our comfort zone, for example, and so it becomes a vulnerable act to ask for a promotion and risk rejection. For someone else, there is less risk to express what they want because for them the stakes are lower—it’s just worth asking.

Should we value being honest more than being nice?

Somewhere while scrolling, I came across the advice to trust people who value being honest more than being nice.

All the times I’ve favoured being nice in place of being honest (and the subsequent tangles this has created) flashed before my eyes. Do I want to be nice or do I want to be honest?

I don’t think it necessarily always has to be a choice—hard truths delivered compassionately is undoubtedly the best option. But hard truths are hard, and have the potential to disappoint other people. When you’re afraid to disappoint others, avoiding the truth feels easier. Yet delaying honesty only gets you more of the things you don’t want.

Being honest with others requires a strong foundation—someone needs to be open to hearing our feelings and opinions, and we need to be ready to share them. Some situations aren’t worth the investment, and others can become impossible as what is said is not heard, or what is heard is not what was said.

Deciding when to be honest becomes a matter of discernment. That process can be uncomfortable—do I choose to placate and make life easier for the time being, or do I choose to say the hard truth now and risk hurting someone?

There may be times when saying the nice thing trumps subjective honesty. Maybe it's a question (especially for the recovering people pleaser) of discerning which is more important at any given time—and if niceness is our default, working on our honesty muscle, so we can use it when it matters most.

Self-interest disguised as honesty

When someone prefaces what they’re about to say with the phrase, if I’m honest, I can’t help but question what knavish things they’ve said before.

If we were always honest, then surely there would be no need for such a declaration.

A good example of the slippery side of ‘honest’ is Shakespeare’s Othello. The antagonist, Iago, trades in his reputation of honesty, though it’s the exact opposite of his character. The audience is privy to his cunning and insidious side, aware of his main motive to get revenge on Othello for not promoting him.

The trouble here is that there is little discernment between true friend and false—Othello “thinks men honest that but seem to be so.”

Taking honesty at face value can then be further exploited. There is a scene where Othello tries to question Iago. Trying to garner pity from Othello, Iago laments that he has been a fool to be so honest because his honesty has only brought him trouble. Othello doesn't respond immediately, so Iago continues with his ploy, later exclaiming, “I should be wise, for honesty's a fool / And loses that it works for.”

The modern-day equivalent feels like performative vulnerability—the rise of #nofilter Instagram pictures and spill-all posts that project honesty, while still being carefully curated to manipulate the audience’s response.

The truth will set you free

So how can we discern falsity and honesty if our truth is subjective and our responses can be manipulated?

Maybe it’s not so much about determining whether other people are honest—distrust can have its pitfalls, as can an over investment in someone’s honesty, as in Othello.

We come back to the question of who does our honesty serve, and I think it serves ourselves. All we can do is try to see things clearly—including our own feelings and opinions—and try our best to be honest about them where applicable.

Fred Rogers said, “Honesty is often very hard. The truth is often painful. But the freedom it can bring is worth the trying.”

And so I think we try to aim for honesty, in all its various guises with all its contradictions, its awkwardness, its overlap with vulnerability. It might just set us free.