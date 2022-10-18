Life can be arranged as a series windows: intervals of time marked by certain conditions, say the early days of parenthood, a career change, a new romance.

While any window brings distinct opportunities and hurdles, each is finite. Sometimes an end is predetermined, sometimes it’s uncertain. During some periods, it can be a source of comfort to know that this too shall pass. The conditions will inevitably change, time moves us along.

But then there are some periods where we will find ourselves wishing we could only linger beside and keep open forever. I find myself facing such a window as I begin a writing residency with time to create freely. On the one hand, I’m acutely aware that I do not want to waste this fortunate opportunity, and on the other, I am all too familiar with how they can be squandered by lack of courage, distraction, worry, or second guessing.

For a long while, I thought the secret to making the most of every opportunity was about control—say in the form of a perfectly optimised routine. But now, having written an entire book on the very subject, I can see that often such rigidity and expectation can snuff the very possibilities that can define the windows in our lives.

What is perhaps more crucial than a plan is permission. Rather than closing the window shut with questions of doubt, feelings of guilt, or misguided attempts for assurance, all any of us can do is seize the opportunities we are given—and allow ourselves to make the most of them, to open them wide, to let the air in and enjoy whatever it is they bring.

How any of us find ourselves at certain windows, junctures, opportunities (or don’t) is varied, messy, complex and often times lucky, or even unfair. But to seize a window of opportunity, what might be shared is an aspect of sacrifice—be it of time, other options, even certainty itself. I’m reminded of the decision Björk made to take her music career seriously:

"I realised I could have an easy life in Iceland, just have a glass of Cognac and good books and two jobs and do my songs in the evening, but I would be such a consumer, taking it all in and not giving anything back. I thought: Ok…if don't go on a mission now and make some sacrifices, as these people did, I will never forgive myself."

If I don’t seize this window, I might never forgive myself. So by way of giving myself permission, here are 10 reminders that might be transferable for whatever interval of time with certain conditions you face in your days, too.