Dailyness

Dailyness

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Marina Tjetland's avatar
Marina Tjetland
8d

I felt lighter after reading your article. You presented an interesting and completely different perspective that deeply touches on the question of how we should accept and embrace ourselves. We cannot deny our nature, which is prone to constantly creating contradictions. And yet, as we say, we try to find balance, which in reality boils down to choosing one truth and ignoring or even neglecting our other selves.

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1 reply by Madeleine Dore
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
8dEdited

Such a rich contemplation, and love this permission to embrace all the wonderful mess inside me, thank you.

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1 reply by Madeleine Dore
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