Dailyness, the podcast, is now in the world with episode one!

Each edition will be available as both an essay here on Substack, and a podcast episode wherever you like to listen.

The new project is shaped by the daily observation practice I've cultivated for over 1,000 days. The habit has been a consistent reminder to not just notice the small things, but to live in the day—and each episode will be a place to explore the connections found within them.

I’m looking forward to deepening this practice with readers and listeners alike. For now, you can find the musing on the art of letting go—in your choice of written or audio format—alongside the daily observations that shaped it below.