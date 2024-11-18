Fortnightly things: online lives edition
Epiphanies, autumnal days & more on social media
A thing I wrote recently
“Speaking to various people on either side of the posting and not-posting spectrum, many shared the same sentiments: you don’t have to post on social media, but it is important to find ways to connect, share, and allow your work to be seen.”
More things on social media and our online lives
I liked this idea fromon taking mini breaks from social media
- shared some thoughts for the essay this week, and his Substack is filled with incisive reflections and pragmatic approaches for rethinking our online lives.
Likewise,shared thoughts rethinking his relationship to social media after viral success and celebrity commissions
“Stop looking around and look up…don’t let social comparison make you lose sight of what you care about. Don’t let social media blur your sense of what matters to you.” — from
I left Instagram — from
You're not at fault for wanting to remember your life —
“Our intuition is one of the most valuable tools we have at our disposal, and I can’t think of anything that undermines it more than our phones. In person, in real life, you can’t literally press replay. Sure, you can ruminate about something someone said, but the memory will eventually fade. You’ll move on. You can’t rewatch a memory the way you can rewatch a video you posted to Instagram or re-read a text while second guessing yourself.” —on your phone is why you don’t feel sexy
A thing to try: Scatter breadcrumbs
Whether it’s in our creative or social lives, I like this idea of leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for people to find us. For example: