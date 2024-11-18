“Speaking to various people on either side of the posting and not-posting spectrum, many shared the same sentiments: you don’t have to post on social media, but it is important to find ways to connect, share, and allow your work to be seen.”

I liked this idea from The Happy Hue on taking mini breaks from social media

Seth Werkheiser shared some thoughts for the essay this week, and his Substack SOCIAL MEDIA ESCAPE CLUB is filled with incisive reflections and pragmatic approaches for rethinking our online lives.

Likewise, David Speed shared thoughts rethinking his relationship to social media after viral success and celebrity commissions

“Stop looking around and look up…don’t let social comparison make you lose sight of what you care about. Don’t let social media blur your sense of what matters to you.” — from Sherry Ning