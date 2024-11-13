At a recent dinner, the subject of social media came up. The conversation resembled a confessional—less about embarrassing screen time hours and mindless scrolling habits, and more about how we all felt daunted by posting.

Understandably, people generally express their wish to be on social media less, sharing posts that they’re taking a break, or essays about quitting. Conversely, we all felt we ought to be doing more on social media.

I’ve started collecting the various reasons behind this hesitation to share.

A friend runs an entertaining restaurant review account but admits he overthinks each draft post to the point that he then discards it.

Another says she feels like it’s too late to post her travel adventures from the summer.

Another thinks she has to adopt the latest marketing gimmick to increase the engagement for her small business, but feels foolish doing the latest marketing gimmick so she doesn’t do anything.

Another wants to share the details of her art exhibition but feels like she should say something about the outcome of the US election first. She then wonders if thinking one should is an arbitrary reason to post, and acknowledges what a privilege it is to get to decide.

Artists, writers, photographers, creatives and thinkers—all too stifled to post. All the while, our feeds are filled with advertisements and sponsored content and the drivel we complain about while continuing to scroll.

It’s a shame, really, that those whose thoughts we could most benefit from in such turbulent times are also those too hesitant to post.

What are we missing when we don’t share things online?

The promise is opportunity, discoverability, virality, success. As

of

wrote in

, “Every post you make is a free lottery ticket with the chance of being seen by anyone on the planet.”

David was an artist for twenty years, working mostly on commercial projects. But then he dedicated more time to pursuing neon paintings and began posting the works consistently on social media. It led to posts being seen by millions,

and the amassment of a

.

When I met with David in his studio, he told me social media changed his life. Having a large following attracts certain clients, and when he takes breaks from posting it comes at the cost of opportunities.

But even though social media shifted David’s artistic career, he recently made the personal decision to not let his life be run by an algorithm. For David, this looks like painting on a schedule that he can enjoy, rather than feeling pressure to produce to post. It looks like the portrait project he is doing where sometimes only one other person is the witness.

“Social media can change your life, but instead of worrying about who is coming into your sphere, nurture the people who are already there. They're the people that are going to support you in the most meaningful way,” he says.

I often feel guilty for not nurturing the people who are already in my sphere.

While I rarely post on Instagram, I still feel pressure to post. I should make the most of a reasonably desirable Instagram follower count. As a writer, I should be marketing, cultivating my brand, selling, engaging, sharing.

Sometimes I think, Right, yes, I will share more things. I’ll make little lists of things to post and write up content plans. I’ll follow the schedule for a few days, lose more followers than I gain, and eventually log back out after mindlessly scrolling reels for hours or falling into a comparison spiral.

I’ve often wondered if, instead of feeling stuck on this seesaw of not posting and feeling pressure to post, or scrolling far more than sharing, I could just … delete it?

A few years ago, I went to log into Instagram on my desktop (I long deleted it from my phone to curb my screen-time) and received an error message saying that my account had been disabled.

Being locked out of my account meant the decision had been made for me. At first I felt relief, but then to my surprise, there was a kind of grief.

I felt like I was at the edge of my online life, pondering what I’d do if I had more time.

Over the past decade of being on Instagram, I’ve made friends. Real-life friends—some I count as my dearest.

I built an event series that saw people gather in cities from Melbourne to Akron.

I’ve met with followers when I’ve visited cities. I’ve had paid writing and speaking opportunities come through Instagram. I received a book advance that took into account my followers, their demographics and the account’s growth opportunities.

If I couldn’t get back into my account, all that potential would be lost.

Why didn’t I use it when I had the chance? If I’d posted more when I had the following, would I have sold more copies of my book? Would I have more paying subscribers to my newsletter? Would I have another book deal by now?

If I could get my account back, I’d treat it like a second chance. I’d stop lurking on ex-boyfriends or following people who only make me feel terrible, and instead use it for enriching things—connecting with new people, sharing whatever brings me joy, and using my online life as a reminder of how I want to live my life.

Eventually, I did manage to log back into Instagram—and nothing changed. Oh, how quickly we forget the promises we make to ourselves.

In The Argonauts, Maggie Nelson writes: “After a lifetime of experimenting with the personal made public, each day that passes I watch myself grow more alienated from social media, the most rampant arena for such activity. Instantaneous, noncalibrated, digital self-revelation is one of my great nightmares. I feel quite certain that my character is too weak to withstand the temptations and pressures that would come with hoisting it onto the stage of Facebook, and truly amazed by the fact that so many others—or all others, so it sometimes seems—bear it so easily.”

I can relate to such alienation. Why don’t I like sharing things on social media?

Maybe I inherited being camera-shy from my grandmother. Or maybe it’s my tendency towards introversion.

I’ve read that there’s a distinction between introverts and extroverts regarding preferences for processing feelings and thoughts. Extroverts prefer to process in dialogue with others, whereas introverts do so in dialogue with themselves. So to extend that to social media, perhaps extraverts are more inclined to share their life online because it helps foster interactions and conversation with others, whereas introverts are more likely to do such processing privately.

Perhaps, the most likely theory is that I’m simply self-conscious.

About what? Well, the list goes on—whether the thing is too obvious, too twee, the wrong thing or bad timing.

Maybe, as

prods in this

, I’ve been too afraid to be caught caring about my life.

Aside from the odd occasion when I share a droopy bunch of wisteria bobbing in the wind, much of my life is invisible online.

Most days I dress boldly in colour-blocked outfits, but I don’t post the curated looks.

I spent two years living out of a suitcase, but I didn’t post any travel pictures.

I love cooking and feeding friends and I sometimes elaborately decorate the spreads with roses hanging from the ceiling, but the evenings pass without a single Instagram Story.

I envy those who seemingly share unselfconsciously. They document the trip to Italy. They ask someone to take a photo in their cute outfit. They give a tour of the contents of their fridge. I love looking inside people’s fridges—why do I think it would be offensive to share mine?

Over time, I’ve learned that someone else makes the posts, shares the thoughts, and opens the fridge, anyway.

I’ve lost count of how often I’ve dismissed an idea for an essay and seen someone else write it. Or I’ve delayed an idea for a project only for someone else to announce they’re launching it. Or overthought a book idea only for someone else to publish it.

I could have done that, I think.

Yes, but you didn’t.

From Carl Jung to Julia Cameron, many have described ideas not as things that belong to us, but rather as their own entities that search for expression through us.

, for example, wrote that ideas will often pay us a visit, but if we are not open, we can miss it. “The idea will try to wave you down—perhaps for a few moments; perhaps for a few months; perhaps even for a few years—but when it finally realises that you’re oblivious to its message, it will move on to someone else.”

In my own self-consciousness, I’ve let ideas and opportunities pass me by.

There might be a cost to not posting things—not sharing our work or ideas with the world—but conversely, is there a cost to posting things?

Sure, every post is like a lottery ticket, but that’s part of the gamble that can keep us hooked.

“Someone's got to win the lottery because that gives hope to other people,” says

of

.

“It leads everyone to think, well, I can win too, I just have to play the game. I just need to post 13 times a day, or do this, do that. It's a lot of hard work, which I think then takes away from our art or our practice.”

Another potential cost is to our enjoyment of an experience. A study asked hundreds of students to chronicle their vacation with photos. Those who voluntarily shared their photos on social media were found to enjoy their experience 8 per cent less than those who kept the photos for their own memories. Sharing photos online creates pressure to show oneself in a positive light, which in turn decreases enjoyment.

Then there’s also the cost of our time. “If you can have a healthy relationship with social media, and log in, post your thing and be gone, great,” said Seth. “I can't. I would log on to Instagram and suddenly I’ve watched four hours worth of dumb videos. We don't get those four hours back.”

To post or not to post—I still don’t have an answer to the question.

There’s an opportunity cost if we don’t post, and there’s a cost to enjoyment or time when we do.

Speaking to various people on either side of the posting and not-posting spectrum, many shared the same sentiments: you don’t have to post on social media, but it is important to find ways to connect, share, and allow your work to be seen.

As David told me, whether or not you post on social media, you have to plant flags for your work to be discovered.

“Every time you write an article, every time you give someone a business card, every time you make a piece of street art, every time you make an Instagram post, every time you host a gathering, all of these are flags. And the more flags you plant, the more chances are that you'll be discovered and the more opportunities will appear. And so if you decide not to share things online, what are your alternative flags going to be?”

For Seth, there are numerous ways to build opportunities, many of which he shares in his newsletter. Follow up with people you’ve worked with, send emails to strangers you admire, hang out in dedicated Zoom rooms.

So that’s where I’ve landed for now—just as there are many ways to live out our lives, there are many ways to share it.

And the moments or ideas we don’t manage to share still count, too.

A life is not marked by whether it is written about or documented. As Toni Morrison said: “At some point in life the world's beauty becomes enough. You don't need to photograph, paint or even remember it. It is enough. No record of it needs to be kept and you don't need someone to share it with or tell it to. When that happens—that letting go—you let go because you can.”