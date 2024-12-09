ICYMI: A thing I wrote about leaving

The comments on the latest entry of the London diary are filled with insightfulness:

“Maybe the main question to consider is, are you leaving or are you going?” — Lisa-Marie Cabrelli, Ph.D.

“When I feel overwhelmed, I've found a unique way to gain perspective: I imagine my life as a book. I ask myself, what story would I want to read?” — Lígia Lacerda

“Staying or leaving can inspire growth, and deep down we probably know which is true for us in a given season of our lives.” — Eden Avery

“I think our society pushes the idea that wherever we go, we must be successful, and to return to where we started from means that we've failed. I have realised that's not it at all.” — Frances

