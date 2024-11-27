It’s a bright autumnal day in London, and we are walking towards Millfields Park when my housemate Izzy suddenly stops and stoops to gush over the brilliant red of a single leaf on the pavement. She picks it up, telling me she has been collecting leaves.

Beside her, I am dressed head to toe in red, feeling rudderless, sorting through my thoughts about leaving London.

I find myself going in circles with the decision to stay in London or go back to Australia. I recognise what a gift it is to have the choice. Even so, how do you decide something when both options have the potential to enlarge and contract life in different ways?

In the ‘to stay’ column, there is a city bustling with things to do—theatre, talks, gigs—and a growing bevy of new friends to do them with. There’s the towpaths to run alongside the canal. Unheated swimming pools where you can plunge into the cold and sauna after. Twinkling lights in pub windows. Quaint towns and rolling green vistas a train ride away. To stay means being in the northern hemisphere, open to possibility.

In the ‘to go’ column, there is a city that is difficult on many levels. The expense, the grind, the fast approaching winter. The people I know who seem to be thriving here have a tether—a full time job, or a partner, a specific goal. But even people with those things tell me they often feel like they are fraying at the edges. To go feels like a chance to fall away, and restore.

To make decisions, big or small, I try to pay attention to where there is flow: what doors are opening, are there any nudges of synchronicity, where does challenge and momentum coexist?

In this season, job applications are rejected, clients shift their budgets, pitches go unanswered. It’s difficult to find a break, but I remind myself there is difficulty in everything.

How do you know whether the flow is just not flowing, or if you should keep going? As Rilke wrote, “Where something becomes extremely difficult and unbearable, there we also stand already quite near its transformation.”

Have I tried, or simply tried to try?

Many of the defining moments of my life are marked by leaving.

Leaving my hometown when I was nine, leaving my first university course midway through, leaving dream jobs, leaving events early, leaving relationships, leaving habits behind, leaving projects undone.

I can’t tell if I’d be perpetuating this pattern, or if I’d be returning.

Sometimes we run away from our lives, and sometimes we run towards them.

Two years ago,

gave up tenure, retired early from a job as a literature professor, and bought a one-way ticket to Paris.

As she writes in an essay about quitting her life, “[I] was determined to remake my life, on my own terms.”

I reached out to Anne and in our phone conversation, she told me a confluence of illness, loss, and reflection led her to leave her life as she knew it. “My body was telling me I needed to pay attention to myself, because if I didn't, I was only going to get sicker, you know?” told me.

What is my body saying? Since arriving in London, I’ve found myself crying a lot—unabashedly and often in public. Crying on the top deck of buses. Crying in parks. Crying in The Barbican. Crying at the kitchen table over breakfast. Crying in the phone booth at my coworking space.

I know the cathartic tears are trying to tell me something, but I am crying and everything is blurred.

Perhaps the hardest part about leaving is that we can’t always see where we are going.

“To leave is tremendously unsettling because there’s suddenly this void,” Anne told me. “What am I doing? Where am I going to live? What comes next?”

But it’s precisely in this limbo that we can experiment and find direction. “If we don't give ourselves that time to figure out what comes next, we tend to jump back to something that's very much like what we had—a lot of people will go back to bad marriages or a bad job because they can't stand the uncertainty.”

In refusing to rush to the next thing, new things can emerge.

Perhaps these autumnal days are the perfect accompaniment for such clearing. In the poem “End of Fall”, James Richardson writes:

Day by day,

the maples in a frenzy letting go

their complications,

I can see deeper

Into the woods. All’s clearer

and clearer,

then, one moment,

absolutely clear.

Then winter.

At times, I have regretted leaving.

Now, I’m so conscious of these too-soon and too-permanent decisions that I feel stifled—I don’t want to add another score to the tally of my so-called mistakes.

When I met with author and poet

from

she was a month into a career break after making the decision to leave her job after twenty-five years working in corporate.

We talked about this common affliction of indecision. “Sometimes, I can feel really assailed by self doubt – that I'm going to get it wrong and then it’s going to be awful and I don’t know how I’m going to get out of it.”

Yet the recent decision to leave her corporate career had a different flavour. For a long time, Amy hadn’t considered other career options. “So the first thing for me, in terms of leaving, was beginning to believe that it was possible to do something else. Even temporarily.”

Perhaps leaving doesn’t always have to have the permanence I’ve ascribed to it.

The career break is simply an experiment in spending her days differently. “I don’t have to define myself as an office worker or as a freelancer, but this third more ambiguous thing where I’m looking to earn money in a different way for a period of time.”

I asked Amy if she had any advice on how to know when to keep trying and when to leave. She told me it can be helpful to find someone to reflect you back to you.

“My friend said to me, ‘It's such a long time since I heard you say that you had a good day at work,’ and that was a helpful mirror.”

I still don’t know if I should stay or go, so I start looking for mirrors.

A dear friend in Melbourne says I should come back, make a base, build stronger foundations.

A dear friend in London says I should keep cracking on and try to make it here.

The tarot reader

and author of

pulls the Moon and points out how it is always waxing and waning—changing all the time, but also coming back.

Maybe I could leave London for a few months, do some housesitting and save, look for work from afar, and return with a more solid footing?

“Especially in transitions with our career or location, we’re never really leaving something behind forever if we want to find ourselves back in that phase.”

My therapist says all this movement has meant I’ve become lost. I need to find more support and have some stability.

The coach

from

says two versions of me exist—one is living this life in London, and one is a future version of me that I can imagine. Right now, I get to live both. “As soon as you make the choice to move back to Australia, the version of you here no longer exists.”

Am I ready for this version to end?

I am sitting at our kitchen table with Izzy, looking out at the carpet of leaves in our small garden (a rarity in London share houses—why would I give that up?)

“Maybe we should plant some bulbs,” suggests Izzy.

“Isn’t it getting kinda late in the autumn…?”

“I always think I’ve missed the time to plant things,” she says. “But it’s not too late. The lesson is to do it now. There’s still time.”

If we plant some bulbs this week, there will be daffodils or tulips in the spring. I could return just as they pop up, I think. It would be a different season.

I’m sitting on a bench in London Fields eating the best falafel I’ve ever tasted and I’m in awe of the late afternoon light.

I bring up the poem “What Else” by Carolyn Locke on my phone, and linger on the final stanza:

And so, what else can you do

but let yourself be broken

and emptied? What else is there

but waiting in the autumn sun?

For now, I let the decision to leave wait within me, and simply enjoy this autumn sun.

There’s still time.

