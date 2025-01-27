Fortnightly things
Curiosity, notes to self, and celebrating a new look
“What felt like stuckness was at times necessary stillness, or at other times a sense of flow in a direction I didn’t expect. A rut can be a refining of the rhythm, a redirection, a rest. Such periods are not just rejuvenating a life, but living a life.”
Read latest essay: Things I’ve done during a rut
"You can't go looking for interesting ideas, not directly. You have to look for that thing surges up in you—surges like rage, like laughter, like sadness—when you encounter clues." — reflections on curiosity
“If things are going untowardly one month, they are sure to mend the next.”
— Jane Austen