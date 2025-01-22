A rut can be a deceptive state.

Whether it’s a day things didn’t go to plan, or a prolonged period of distraction, procrastination and stuckness, when you’re in it, it can feel like it will last forever.

Yet, having moved through ruts in both my personal and creative life, I know the opposite to be true: things inevitably shift, and a rhythm can be found again.

Knowing this doesn’t mean I always remember. Finding myself in a familiar standstill, I decided to write out a chronology of my previous ruts.

There were dozens spanning the past decade.

Characteristic of all of them was some great thing I should be doing, and some apparently less desirable thing I did instead.

Instead of working on my own creative projects, I helped other people write books, start podcasts, and be accountable to their own creative pursuits.

Instead of writing article drafts or exploring poems, I wrote morning pages to hold my heartbreak.

After I published my first book, I paused instead of chasing opportunities or starting new projects. Even though I’d intentionally carved out a break, I fretted over whether I was throwing my career away.

I remember sharing this worry with a friend at the time. They reassured me that I wasn’t throwing anything away—I was rejuvenating my life.

So, instead of securing the next thing, I travelled around Italy for three months—kissing, wandering, and rejuvenating my life.

The same can be said for the other ruts on my list. What felt like stuckness was at times necessary stillness, or at other times a sense of flow in a direction I didn’t expect.

A rut can be a refining of the rhythm, a redirection, a rest. Such periods are not just rejuvenating a life, but living a life.

We rarely celebrate simply living our lives—getting up, folding laundry, doing that little thing even if it seems pointless.

It’s not always the most exuberant version of living, of course. Sometimes, it’s just surviving something. Sometimes, external factors keep us stuck. Sometimes, we find ourselves further wedged.

When is a rut necessary stillness and rejuvenation, and when is it a closing off from life? Like many things, I think allowing for the oscillation is one approach.

I’ve long believed ruts and routines are closely linked. In both my first podcast Routines & Ruts and my book I Didn’t Do The Thing Today, I explored how such disruptions to our daily lives can nudge us towards new possibilities. Sometimes we have to engineer the nudge—we must move when we have stagnated, even if it’s ever so slightly.

Reviewing my own personal history of dozens of ruts, I can see I was always moving—often at a pace much slower than I would have liked, but moving nonetheless.

I have come to appreciate the slow retooling, too. Perhaps some things require a long, drawn-out struggle or period of nothingness so we actually pay attention to what they are trying to teach us.

We forget we are the ones pursuing and we can design our own pursuit. When we replace judgement with trust, we begin to see that things take the time they take, that misdirections can lead to the thing we actually want to do, and that we need input before output.

Looking at my list of ruts is helping me reframe my current rut. Instead of berating myself for all that I am not doing, I can learn to celebrate the ways in which I am living my life, while I am in it.

