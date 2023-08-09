“There are years that ask questions and years that answer.”

— Zora Neale Hurston

There will be times in our lives when we put our ambitions on hold, our creative projects aside, certain relationships on pause. Such times can stretch across days, seasons, even years.

Because it can feel like nothing really happens in these periods, we can be quick to judge ourselves within them.

Yet such times are crucial for absorbing things. In my book, I talk about how we are like sponges—we need time to soak in the inspiration, ask questions, and let life in so that we have something to squeeze.

It can be difficult to remember this in the swirl of it all. How can we trust that the flow will come when we are in the ebb? And when do such periods go from being necessary rest and replenishment to feeling, well, kinda soggy and filled with inertia?

Each of our answers will vary, but I’ve found it helpful to distinguish rest from inertia by looking at what came before. Say you were pushing, grinding, applying all this effort to do something that doesn’t really feel alive to you, inevitably you’ll become exhausted. Then, because you’re tired, you need to rest, but then when you rest, rather than feeling replenished, you experience something akin to whiplash from the sudden lull. Rather than getting curious about this feeling and letting life in, you search for a way to distract and busy yourself and soon find yourself once again pushing, grinding, and applying all this effort.

In this scenario, it’s not so much the rest that has led to inertia, it’s being caught in a cycle that lacks energy, enthusiasm, vitality and spark. There hasn’t been enough absorbed to sustain us.

I can identify when I’m in a cycle of inertia because when I ask myself what brings me alive, I feel really far away from my answer. By contrast, when I’m in an absorb phase, rest itself feels enlivening—there is a peacefulness and letting in. It feels like a stroll on the sunny side of the street for the soul.

Whether I’m in the ebb or the flow, my goal is to stay connected to that feeling of aliveness. Lately, in place of asking myself what I need to do, I’ve started asking myself, “what feels most alive right now?”—and then I do that.

Even as I write this, I can hear the counterarguments in my own mind—I can’t always do the things that make me feel alive, there are things I have to do, and other things I should be doing.

And it’s true. Life is filled with annoyances, devastations and plenty of things we have to do even though we don’t want to.

But what is a better way to approach those things—from a state of inertia and exhaustion, or a state of feeling alive and vital?

Most likely the latter. So instead of asking what I should do today, the question becomes what will make me feel most alive so I am better placed to do the things I need to do today.

Asking this question helps direct my day, but also helps identify when the thing that brings us aliveness has shifted. It might seem defeatist to let go of doing something we don’t want to do, but there is also a freedom in admitting our heart’s not in it, and we can turn our attention to a myriad of other things.

We’ve got a better chance of getting somewhere when our heart’s in it. As writer Threa Almontaseri said, “Ask yourself, ‘what keeps me lit and lifted?’ then embrace those things with your whole chest.”

Of course, there are complexities even when we do want to do something—something is daunting precisely because our heart is in it. I read an interview with the opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa who said at the beginning of things, we often confront a do or die moment:

“When I went over to England in 1966 to study opera, I remember thinking, ‘I don't know what I'm going to do. Am I going to get anywhere? Who's going to want me? Am I good enough?’ All those different sorts of terrible emotions… And then, through some sort of lucky channel you get yourself into, you just push forward.”

I think often that very push forward is made possible through conducive environments. As Mr Rogers said, “There’s a world of difference between insisting on someone’s doing something and establishing an atmosphere in which that person can grow into wanting to do it.”

It can be harder, but we can create that environment for ourselves, I think, with things like small steps, accountability and encouragement. Sometimes we just need to find an on-ramp that allows us to ease into the flow of our own aspirations without crashing into our own desire.

Other times, what we want is pitted against what we fear, and we simply have to wait for a new thing to emerge from that tension. This is often what I confront in my slow, sleepy absorbing time. In those moments of metaphorically pressing the snooze button, I am allowing something new to come to life that only exists because of tension—the desire and the fear jostling together until it finds a way forward and spurs into action.

The opposite of inertia, after all, is movement.

Last week, I went along to a poetry event, and a teacher named James who studied sensation pointed out that something that is common to all of our senses is the passage of time:

“Strangely, we often tell each other, or ourselves, to stop and enjoy sensory experiences—to stop and smell the roses, as it were […] But there's no stopping with sensation, there's no pause, there's no freeze frame—time moves on.”

I thought that was a beautiful reminder of what aliveness is—it’s a sensation, it’s motion, it’s us moving through time.

It’s a comfort to know we are never really stuck because there is always, always, something moving. It might just be moving at a different speed to what we’re used to. Sometimes we just need to allow time to stretch around us a little, or trust it is happening below the surface. As Corita Kent put it, “New things are happening very quietly inside of me.”

So why not ask yourself: what feels most alive to me right now?

Your answer doesn’t have to be grand. Write a journal entry instead of trying to pen your life’s work. Write down ideas for a dinner party. Go for a walk. Call a friend. Sign up to a ceramics class. Say something inane to a stranger and see if it turns into a conversation. Be okay if it doesn’t. Don’t think about how to fix your life, think about how to move your life. Bask in the sensation of being alive and let all the life in.