Recently, a friend was telling me about a setback, and to offer comfort I said how disappointing and in response they said maybe.

It was a direct reference to the Taoist parable often referred to as the Farmer and his Horse, with recent Western versions often deriving from this Alan Watts retelling:

“Once upon a time there was a Chinese farmer whose horse ran away. That evening, all of his neighbours came around to commiserate. They said, “We are so sorry to hear your horse has run away. This is most unfortunate.” The farmer said, “Maybe.” The next day the horse came back bringing seven wild horses with it, and in the evening everybody came back and said, “Oh, isn’t that lucky. What a great turn of events. You now have eight horses!” The farmer again said, “Maybe.” The following day his son tried to break one of the horses, and while riding it, he was thrown and broke his leg. The neighbours then said, “Oh dear, that’s too bad,” and the farmer responded, “Maybe.” The next day the conscription officers came around to conscript people into the army, and they rejected his son because he had a broken leg. Again all the neighbours came around and said, “Isn’t that great!” Again, he said, “Maybe.”

Maybe is often all we have access to. As the parable shows, we can't predetermine if any event will ultimately be good or bad because the consequences are as yet unknown. Bad news might turn out to be good. Good fortune might quickly sour. We just don’t know.

As Pema Chödrön put it, “Letting there be room for not knowing is the most important thing of all. When there’s a big disappointment, we don’t know if that’s the end of the story. It may just be the beginning of a great adventure. Life is like that. We don’t know anything. We call something bad; we call it good. But really we just don’t know.”

While any positive has its adjacent negative, I believe we can tilt the maybe towards good things by asking: what if things go well?

Rather than berating ourselves, we can meet our disappointments, mistakes or regrets with a sense of possibility.

And we can actively prospect for things to go well.

But before we can take, we need to give something. For example, as often as possible, I try to put ideas, requests or questions out into the world. I’ve come to think of it like planting various bulbs in the form of emails, conversations, or applications in the fertile space of what if things go well? Knowing those seeds are sown, I’ll move on to the next round and often forget about the previous—and that way I’m delighted when I see a daffodil blooming seemingly from nowhere.

I’ve learned that even if such efforts are met with a decline or silence, you never know what they may lead to.

Every opportunity we have is connected in some way to a previous mistake, regret, or misstep. Something veering from the plan doesn’t necessarily mean it’s failed. A no to one thing can (and frequently does) become a yes to something else.

The more we put ourselves and our ideas into the world, the more we feel encouraged to make decisions that expand our world. The more expanded our world, the greater the possibility that things will go well.

To take the positive side of “maybe” even further, we can conduct an experiment and “live as if” what we want is already at hand. In an episode of On Being, the late John Lewis explains that—in the space between the world as it is and what we long for it to become—we are called to “live as if” the possibility we aspire to is already present.

As Lewis put it, “I wanted to believe, and I did believe, that things would get better. But later I discovered, I guess, that you have to have this sense of faith that what you’re moving toward is already done. It’s already happened.”

To “live as if”, we have to trust the timing of things. It might sound fanciful, but I’d rather indulge in this kind of dreaming than agonise doing mental maths about my mistakes, regrets and failings. I’ve dwelled there—haven’t we all?—and it doesn’t move anything along.

What moves things along is anything that propels you into the world. Being open to different experiences may also bring luck, enhancing the chances of things going well. In The Luck Factor, Richard Wiseman talks about how lucky people tend to be more open to new experiences rather than inflexible. As he said, “Lucky people create, notice and act upon the chance opportunities in their lives. Being in the right place at the right time is actually all about being in the right state of mind.”

But I don’t think it’s all down to luck. I think it’s about having the resilience to turn mistakes and regrets on their head and seeing what new experiences can be derived from them. As philosopher Martha Nussbaum said, “To be a good human being is to have a kind of openness to the world, and ability to trust uncertain things beyond your own control.”

When you’re open to the world, you must accept that sometimes things just don't work out. But even then, we just don’t know. Things can turn around. Something better may be on its way. What if, even with this mistake, this regret, things are still working out?

In the moments when I’m not in flow, when things are bumpy, I like to trust that something is nudging me off the wrong course. Rejection as redirection—or simply a reminder there are daffodils waiting in another garden.

After all, the opposite of regretting something is welcoming it. Given we never truly know how things will work out, surely the most powerful, empowering thing we can do in the face of uncertainty is to welcome it—to linger in the space of maybes, who knows, what-ifs—to see that the joy is already there for you. You just have to remember you once planted it.