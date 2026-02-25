A dear friend has always insisted that I’d find my future-love at a woodchopping competition.

So, on a recent visit to see family friends, when I heard the annual Lionsville Woodchop was happening just at the end of the street, it felt like a serendipitous occasion.

We arrived at the event. To the left, the Lionsville Hall was adorned with bunting and rows of gingham-clad tables, to the right, spectators were watching rows of axe-wielding competitors prepare their blocks.

“Baby (whoo-hoo),” started the soundtrack in my mind as I found a shady spot to join the crowd.

“Where the hell is my husband? (Whoo-hoo)”

Soon after surveying the burly men in their matching white pants, Dunlop Volleys and clusters of supportive families nearby, I realised perhaps my friend’s prophecy wasn’t intended for this particular competition.

Nonetheless, I stood and watched several heats. The Underhand Chop, for instance, saw the competitors stand on top of horizontally mounted logs. Effortlessly, it seemed, axes would swing above heads, descend and land between pairs of Volley-wearing feet, before being wrenched from the widening scarf and swinging up again.

Both aghast and in awe, I couldn’t get past the fact they were all wearing Volleys. How do these people stand on a log and have the confidence to hurl an axe between their legs without worrying about chopping off their toes?

I decided to ask some seasoned woodchoppers, and found out two important things:

The first is that underneath the Volleys, the competitors are wearing chain mail socks and shin guards. Ah, makes sense.

The second is that the choppers focus on the wood, not their toes. Ah, profound.

We always go in the direction of our attention.

“What is taking him so long (whoo-hoo) to find me?”

Even with my focus now shifted from future-love onto scones and jam, I found myself humming Raye’s lyrics throughout the afternoon.

I’ve been asking myself that a lot lately. In my career, my health, my love life: What is taking so long?

It can so easily become a habit of thought to ask ourselves where, where, where? When, when, when?

But maybe, instead of worrying, we can do as the woodchoppers do and focus on where we want to land, rather than where we don’t. What’s here instead of what’s missing. What’s going right, instead of what’s going wrong.

Just as the woodchopper improves their accuracy and precision with practice, form, and with the assurance of shin protection, I think we can do the same.

We can look for space, the things we can control, or a glimmer of hope, and we do it again, and again, and again, until we break through.

Sometimes that breakthrough is simple.

I didn’t find my future-love at the woodchop competition, but I did find one of the best scones I’ve had in a long time.

It’s proof you can find things to enjoy between the not-having, and the having of what you want—and maybe that’s the space to aim for, after all.

Monday 9 February

Mid-pep talk to a friend, I realise how often we complain about the very things we’ve chosen.

Tuesday 10 February

We put all this pressure on ourselves to live in the moment, overlooking that meaning happens in retrospect. We might look at a photograph and think, I was so happy then. But oftentimes, we don’t actually know how we feel until afterwards. It’s the context that comes with distance and reflection that adds meaning to moments.

Wednesday 11 February

Looking at two butterflies flitting around in their erratic flight path, I can’t help but think it’s a lot like how I get about my days. Keep moving. I imagine the pair saying to each other. We do get somewhere eventually.

Thursday 12 February

In our regular online coworking session, my wise friend Amy Lovat tells me she sees looking after her wellbeing as a concentric circle: the core is exercise, reading, and sunshine. If those things are all consistent, but she still feels wobbly, she looks to the next layer: sleep hygiene, fuelling her creativity, and connecting with people. The third layer, if needed, is self-care treats: booking a massage or a weekend away to look forward to.

Layer by layer, we can check in with ourselves, figure out what needs to expand or contract, and form a nourishing cycle of self-understanding.

Friday 13 February

A good friend of mine was telling me about how they recently saw a therapist as they were increasingly stressed, anxious and distracted. The official diagnosis? Unrelenting standards.

The therapist pointed out that my friend had just packed up their life, moved interstate and started a new job, so of course some stress, anxiety and distraction is to be expected. Why do we expect ourselves to be on top of things when the very nature of life sometimes means we cannot always be on top of things?

Saturday 14 February

Overheard: How can I figure myself out when I change constantly?

Sunday 15 February

I’m away in the countryside for a few days, and at dusk I’m sitting on the secluded veranda doing a tarot spread while I overlook a vista of rolling hills and a blushing sky. I pull The Star. Renewal, flow, openness. Shoot for the moon, land upon the stars. After some journaling, I take a long bath. Before bed, I head outside for a look at the stars on a clear night. I realise, standing there in just my towel, I can embody the tarot card and stand naked with the night sky. Then, just as the towel falls, I see a shooting star. Renewal, flow, openness. Make a wish.

Monday 16 February

A difficult aspect of committing to creative work is that you do it even if you don’t know where it will lead. You don’t know if the idea will take off in your own mind, let alone if it will land anywhere. But you do it anyway. It’s like going to the bus stop even if you don’t know what time the bus comes. Eventually, if you keep turning up, one will arrive—and you might even learn the schedule.

Tuesday 17 February

I hear a cross-country skier is asked how to avoid hitting the trees: “You don’t hit the trees if you don’t look at the trees. You go for the gaps.”

It reminded me of the woodchoppers, and how we encounter the same lesson, in everything. Look for the space, go for the gaps, focus on the opportunity, not the loss.

Wednesday 18 February

I spot some sunflowers standing tall and almost waving, so I find myself saying hello sunflowers across the path.

If I don’t resent those sunflowers for not returning my hello, then maybe I do not have to mind when someone doesn’t reply, call, or match the enthusiasm. The point is simply to be vivid and bold, and keep being the one to say hello anyway.

Thursday 19 February

Have you ever observed how someone’s pursuit to be the good one, the admired one, the respected one, can ruin their very chances of being such?

Friday 20 February

I thought I was the only one inside on a perfectly sunny afternoon, feeling a little tormented by the stunning rays, wishing to nap through the taunting perfection of the day. But then I confided with a friend, who said they felt tormented by this sunny day too. It’s okay to stay inside sometimes on a sunny day. It’s okay to have a different kind of day.

Saturday 21 February

I asked a new acquaintance why they like watching birds. “It’s comforting to know that whatever is happening,” he says, “the birds just keep being birds.”

Sunday 22 February

I learn the word mirabilary from Devin Kelly’s latest post. It means someone who writes of wonders, and I think, how wonderful, if we could each be a mirabilary of our own days.

