“I love all things, not because they are passionate or sweet-smelling, but because, I don’t know, because this ocean is yours and mine: these buttons and wheels and little forgotten treasures, fans upon whose feathers love has scattered its blossoms, glasses, knives and scissors — all bear the trace of someone’s fingers on their handle or surface, the trace of a distant hand lost in the depths of forgetfulness.” — Pablo Neruda

The Ideal

by James Fenton

This is where I came from.

I passed this way.

This should not be shameful

Or hard to say.



A self is a self.

It is not a screen.

A person should respect

What he has been.



This is my past

Which I shall not discard.

This is the ideal.

This is hard.

Monday 3 February

Overheard: “People with hobbies seem to have more vitality.”

Tuesday 4 February

Listening to Pete Davis’ CreativeMornings talk, I write down a new way to measure the day: “We can’t control the length of our days, but we can control the depth.”

Wednesday 5 February

Person 1: “How was your time off?”

Person 2: “I spent time with family, I replaced the floorboards, I feel in love. It’s amazing what can happen when you stop.”

Thursday 6 February

Reflecting on the the play I saw last night, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, I think about how to be human is to be at odds. We can overthink yet avoid feeling. We can be self-conscious yet lack self-awareness. We can want something so much, yet sabotage our opportunities.

Friday 7 February

The beauty of housesitting is being able to try on somebody else’s life. After almost three week’s in my dear and talented friend Adriana Picker’s art deco apartment, I was in awe of how her home was imbued with creativity—the light pendents she moulded from fig leaves grown on her balcony; a cabinet of jars ready for fermenting; a pantry filled with labelled spices; a marble dining table perfect for making pasta by hand; the neighbours she knows by name; the cafe-curtain in the bathroom; the shells on various windowsills. Every detail felt so delicious, so romantic, so alive.

Saturday 8 February

Overheard: “It’s the moments of clarity that are the most life-defining.”

Sunday 9 February

In a podcast, an executive coach lists three common blocks she encounters in people. The first is that many people have somebody else’s voice in their head telling them what they should do. The second is the fear of not being good enough. And the third is not knowing what they want. Hearing this, I think, awareness can be an antidote to all three.

