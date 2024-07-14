Things from the day

Monday 8 July

If you think it’s too late to start something, learn something, or do something, remember you’ll only ever be later if you wait.

Tuesday 9 July

It’s my third week of rowing classes, and the oars keep getting wedged at my chest when I’m in the backstop position. The instructor explains that I’m using too much force at the beginning. “The problem always starts before it actually shows up” he adds, and I think that might be true of most problems.

Wednesday 10 July