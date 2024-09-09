Dear reader,

Things from the day

Monday 2 September

A friend tells me her challenge for the week is to not have her phone in the bedroom and to find other ways to self-regulate that don’t involve scrolling. “I want to get off the phone, and be in my own life,” she says.

Tuesday 3 September

Maybe you don’t need to figure out how to make something of your life.

Maybe you just need to do something with your day.

Wednesday 4 September

Overheard: “Life gets so busy. The least you can do is take time off when it comes to you in moments.”

Thursday 5 September

I hadn’t realised until a friend pointed it out that there are times to dissemble and times to rebuild our lives.

Friday 6 September

Overheard: “There’s a careful balance between wanting something, but not needing it.”

Saturday 7 September

In the throes of finishing her thesis, my housemate

says to me, “I feel like I’m flinking.”

“Yes. Neither floating nor sinking. Flinking.”

When you’re caught in the messy-middle.

When you’ve ended one thing, but not yet begun the next.

When you know what you want, but not sure how to get it.

.

Sunday 8 September

“Flinking?”Flinking.Flinking.Flinking

I find summer days can taunt us with their relentless sunshine, endless hours, humidity and heat. I’m ready for the autumnal days to envelope us in cosiness, for the permission rain gives us to stay inside, and for the tiny clouds of steam above my mug to replace the clink of ice cubes.

Read all the things

Some things to read

“There are some things I can do. / There are some things I can’t take back.”

— from ‘To unravel a torment you must begin somewhere’ by Luisa A. Igloria

Something to ponder

Lost

by David Wagoner

Stand still. The trees ahead and bushes beside you

Are not lost. Wherever you are is called Here,

And you must treat it as a powerful stranger,

Must ask permission to know it and be known.

The forest breathes. Listen. It answers,

I have made this place around you.

If you leave it, you may come back again, saying Here.

No two trees are the same to Raven.

No two branches are the same to Wren.

If what a tree or a bush does is lost on you,

You are surely lost. Stand still. The forest knows

Where you are. You must let it find you.

