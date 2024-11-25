Weekly things
Timing of your life, holding patterns, and a love poem
Things from the day: 18—24 November
Monday 18 November
Overhead: “If you stop chasing after the thing you want, you might notice something that wants you.”
Tuesday 19 November
After meetingof in the comments last week, we decide to hop on a video call to chat more. Various threads about souls, finding home, and a mutual love of John O’Donohue unspool in our conversation, and I find myself in awe of the questions Andjelka asks: “How do you feel about the timing of your life?” and “what season are you in right now?”