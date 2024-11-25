Things from the day: 18—24 November

Monday 18 November

Overhead: “If you stop chasing after the thing you want, you might notice something that wants you.”

Tuesday 19 November

After meeting

in the comments last week, we decide to hop on a video call to chat more. Various threads about souls, finding home, and a mutual love of John O’Donohue unspool in our conversation, and I find myself in awe of the questions Andjelka asks:

Wednesday 20 November

“How do you feel about the timing of your life?”“what season are you in right now?”