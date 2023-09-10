Dear readers,

My Sundays are usually reserved for shifting through notes, reading and watching delicious things and readying them to share with you. Today, however, since I’ve consumed very little this week, I’m left with less to compile.

Earlier this week I was feeling poorly with a head cold and was in the fortunate position to get some proper rest. I stayed in bed; rewatched Before Sunrise (though Before Sunset remains my favourite—that closing scene!); mixed lemon, honey and turmeric together in hot water; ate several oranges; started season three of Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck (thoroughly enjoying!); went for a couple of very slow walks in the sun. Feeling better later in the week, I swam in the sea, caught up on work, and went along to see The Importance of Being Earnest (very clever and fun with a rollicking score!) at Sydney Theatre Company and made French toast for breakfast with berries, honey and cinnamon (the secret, so I’ve been taught, is using a fruit and nut loaf!)



All to say, plucking things from the internet to add padding to this issue would be thoroughly incongruent to what this space is for. Instead, I wanted to honour rest and a commitment to doing things in sustainable ways. So with that, I hope this condensed version of the weekly newsletter offers a reminder to pare things back when you need to, too.