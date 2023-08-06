Hello, dear reader!

Has your weekend brought you any nice things? I’m settling into a new city (Sydney — say hello if you’re here too!) and went along to the National Poetry Month Gala, connected with strangers who might become friends, and went for a leisurely jog along the iconic coast.

There’s a few new people here, so I wanted to share a special preview of the weekly newsletter that’s usually reserved for paid subscribers. Sent every Sunday, it’s filled with interesting things to read, ponder and try. It’s also the place I put my more personal notes as well as bonus advice, prompts and practical tips to complement the popular essays.

To receive future editions of Weekly Things, be sure to upgrade to a monthly or yearly membership. Alongside getting these bonus nourishing treats each week, you’re also supporting my work and bringing this newsletter to life.

I hope you find something delicious for the soul and have a lovely day ❤️

Things to read

A thing to cook

If you devoured watching season two of The Bear, you might enjoy devouring this recreation of the potato chip omelet from Binging with Babish

Things to determine a good day

“I’m just much more interested in the question of a good day than a tightly managed day” — Ezra Klein’s newfound approach to his routine revolves around these four questions:

Am I sleeping enough?

Am I getting enough time to myself?

Am I deeply connected with the people I love?

Am I making fairly healthy choices in my body?

Complement with the routine chapter of my book, where Austin Kleon shares a similar approach to his portable routine.

Something to try

Read a poem to start the day — I’ve always been fond of the idea of starting your day with something other than your to-do list. This week, I was reminded of the wonder of reading a new poem first thing. Not only can the poem itself inspire, but the very act of reading aloud brings a delightful uncertainty. To find a poem, I recommend the random poem tab on Read A Little Poetry, or start with the poem below!

A thing to ponder

Moments

by Mary Oliver

There are moments that cry out to be fulfilled.

Like, telling someone you love them.

Or giving your money away, all of it.

Your heart is beating, isn’t it?

You’re not in chains, are you?

There is nothing more pathetic than caution

when headlong might save a life,

even, possibly, your own.

Things from the days

For those of you who are new, this section is where I keep my notes from the day—things I’ve noticed, overheard, or learned.

If you like short observations that inspire you to pay attention and ask questions, you’ll find a weekly dose to feed your curiosity here every week!