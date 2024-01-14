Things to read

A thing to try: Doing a handstand

There’s much that appeals to me about learning how to do a handstand: the change in perspective that comes with being upside-down; opening ourselves to the potential fall; the freedom in being able to take an exercise wherever we go.

It’s something I’ve been longing to try, and so it was a delight to serendipitously connect with Daniele Mendoza who is a calisthenics trainer offering online coaching and a method for handstands.

Daniele generously shared insights on handstands, calisthenics and aliveness in a mini Q&A—even if a handstand isn’t something you want or perhaps are able to attempt, I hope this conversation inspires you to play and find strength in various ways