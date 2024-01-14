Weekly things
January jitters, dopamine and how to do a handstand
Things to read
What I've learnt about how to unwind (without feeling guilty)
Applying the six principles of athletic training to creative work
“Dopamine’s primary role is to make us want things, not necessarily like things” — an interesting framing of dopamine from Scott Barry Kaufman
“This is the resolution I find myself making as the new year begins. To create more and complain less. To open my mouth only when I have something worthwhile to say. To be more deliberate with my words. To support friends, to make art, and to see the world. The rest is just noise.” —of on creating more and talking less
A thing to try: Doing a handstand
There’s much that appeals to me about learning how to do a handstand: the change in perspective that comes with being upside-down; opening ourselves to the potential fall; the freedom in being able to take an exercise wherever we go.
It’s something I’ve been longing to try, and so it was a delight to serendipitously connect with Daniele Mendoza who is a calisthenics trainer offering online coaching and a method for handstands.
Daniele generously shared insights on handstands, calisthenics and aliveness in a mini Q&A—even if a handstand isn’t something you want or perhaps are able to attempt, I hope this conversation inspires you to play and find strength in various ways