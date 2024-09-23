A thing I wrote recently

Things from the day

Monday 9 September

Am I running away from my life, or into my life?

Tuesday 10 September

Overheard: “There’s plenty of time for things to just change”

Wednesday 11 September

Perhaps there are two kinds of best—the fantasy version of our best, and our actual best.

Thursday 12 September

The point is to keep trying, because when you do, things have to happen.

Friday 13 September

Overheard: “That smells like a good life,” she says, placing a candle back on the table.

Saturday 14 September

By definition, a goal always reaches an endpoint, or a place of rest. Yet so often when we meet that end, that rest, we resist it.

Sunday 15 September

Me: “It’s begun, but not done.”

Housemate: “Isn’t that half the battle?”