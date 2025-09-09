A simple method for working with the unconscious | Ever wonder how to do more writing when you’re not writing? The wonderful

recently shared an approach for tapping into what’s waiting in our unconscious minds:

“My father-in-law, a retired farmer, once said if there’s a problem he needs to solve, he asks himself what to do before he goes to sleep and he’ll generally wake up with an answer. A similar method can be applied to writing. Before I finish each session, I form a question or series of questions I’ll need to tackle next. I write them in my notebook before putting them out of my mind. A few days later, when I return to my desk, an answer is usually queued up, waiting.”

Not only is it a brilliant reminder that sometimes things just aren’t ready yet, but also a pragmatic way to nurture the unseen, the unknown, the uncanny.

“It’s almost mechanical the way it plays out, like a message sent back and forth by pneumatic tube. That’s the power of the unconscious. It’s reliably, brilliantly at your service. It wants to help—it’s a helping machine. You simply need ask,” writes Susie.

How I know this is love

by M. Soledad Caballero

You call me at ten fourteen p.m. You are

walking the dog. I think: he has been

kidnapped or shot or just had a heart attack.

Or maybe it is aliens or wild dogs. Someone is

dead or he lost his shoe in a sink hole

down the street. The dog is rabid. Or maybe

the dog is the dead one. I whisper breathless.

What is wrong, are you okay. You laugh.

Everything is fine. Come outside. I take my heart

out of my throat, put it back somewhere near

my lungs. I breathe. Walk out the door.

You are standing on the lawn holding

a bag of shit and the dog leash. You say

look, look at the moon. And I do.

