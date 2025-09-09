A simple method for working with the unconscious | Ever wonder how to do more writing when you’re not writing? The wonderfulof Mysterious Realm recently shared an approach for tapping into what’s waiting in our unconscious minds:
“My father-in-law, a retired farmer, once said if there’s a problem he needs to solve, he asks himself what to do before he goes to sleep and he’ll generally wake up with an answer.
A similar method can be applied to writing. Before I finish each session, I form a question or series of questions I’ll need to tackle next. I write them in my notebook before putting them out of my mind. A few days later, when I return to my desk, an answer is usually queued up, waiting.”
Not only is it a brilliant reminder that sometimes things just aren’t ready yet, but also a pragmatic way to nurture the unseen, the unknown, the uncanny.
“It’s almost mechanical the way it plays out, like a message sent back and forth by pneumatic tube. That’s the power of the unconscious. It’s reliably, brilliantly at your service. It wants to help—it’s a helping machine. You simply need ask,” writes Susie.
Read more from Susie Thatcher in Mysterious Realm →
How I know this is love
by M. Soledad Caballero
You call me at ten fourteen p.m. You are
walking the dog. I think: he has been
kidnapped or shot or just had a heart attack.
Or maybe it is aliens or wild dogs. Someone is
dead or he lost his shoe in a sink hole
down the street. The dog is rabid. Or maybe
the dog is the dead one. I whisper breathless.
What is wrong, are you okay. You laugh.
Everything is fine. Come outside. I take my heart
out of my throat, put it back somewhere near
my lungs. I breathe. Walk out the door.
You are standing on the lawn holding
a bag of shit and the dog leash. You say
look, look at the moon. And I do.
If you enjoy my writing and you’re still a free subscriber, consider upgrading here to support my work and access all the daily observations below, including ideas on:
Reframing missing the moment
The two types of boredom
Finding ordinary contentments
Believing in the good intents of others…