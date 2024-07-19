It’s the final session of a four-week rowing course and the bow pair are really gliding. The only sound is the synchronous plonk of oars into water.

Our instructor is directly in front of me, and as I do the dutiful work of “relaxing so the boat stays balanced”, I can see he is also indulging in the quiet of the canal. He eventually breaks the silence and says, “See, after a while, you can just row and row and row and you don’t even notice the time passing.”

I ask him if that’s why people love rowing? He replies, “It’s a place to come to escape the drudgery of the day. Just be on the water, enjoy the good weather, be with other people, have a paddle.”

I love his description. I love the sound of having a paddle. I love that he has found this thing he can do where he doesn’t even notice the time passing.

I’m still searching for that thing.

It’s why I tried rowing. It’s why I’m also doing an art class on Mondays. It’s why I want to start tennis lessons in September. And why I went to a salsa class earlier in the year, an acting class last year, chopped vegetables in a French kitchen the year before—I’m searching for something to do that makes time pass by unnoticed.

Eventually, the instructor has all four of us novices rowing together. We wobble. Our oars drag too low in the water. We are out of time, but there are a few good moments when we row in unison, and we experience the deliciousness of flow.

We don’t always want to get lost in time, of course. Sometimes we want to slow down the moment, revel in it, make the most of things. I think the beauty of the things we do in our spare time is how they can make us more aware of the malleability of how we experience time.

We row back in, hop out in pairs, methodically pull the boat out of the water by the bow, and collectively wash off the canal muck before stowing away the boats. I towel off one of the boats and chat to my new rowing friend—as an expert course-taker, I’ve observed time and time again the gravitational pull of friendship. There always seems to be that one person who you spot right away, click with right away, and befriend for the duration and often beyond.

As we chat, I wonder if it’s when I’m doing mundane chores that I experience the joy of time passing by unnoticed, or whether I find the whole thing familiar and therefore easier?

Once the boats are away, the dozen of us who did the beginner’s course gather in a half-circle to recap what we’ve learned and where to go from here. Enrolment for the intermediate course will open tomorrow, and there’s some excited chatter from people who are keen to sign up, mixed in with others who admit they’ve had fun but likely won’t be back.

My new rowing friend asks me if I’ll join, and I find myself saying that I want to, but I’m not sure.

I want to, but I’m not sure.

I want to love rowing. I want to be on the water. I want to move my body in a new way. I want to do something in unison with other people—even if we only manage a few good moments between wobbles. But I’m not sure if I love rowing, or the components of rowing.

How do you know whether you have a desire for something, or you just love the fantasy of something?

All the components I love in rowing I could find in other things. I could be on the water in a kayak, for example, without all the lessons, the training, the club membership.

But if I kept up with those things, maybe I’d come to appreciate the reality of rowing? It takes a long time to manoeuvre through the awkward beginner phases of anything, so I haven’t got to the part where time just goes by unnoticed—I’m still learning. People can make themselves good at things, but even then, it could take years to know if it’s really the right hobby.

The difficult thing here is that we only have so much time for the things that make time pass by unnoticed.

We won’t master everything—we won’t even get to try everything. So how do we decide?

At the end of the first rowing class, the instructor summarised the three best types of coaches: the third-best are those like him who can show you the technique; the second-best are other rowers in the boat who are better than you; and the best coach is yourself. He explained that we can coach ourselves by being aware of where our actual body is in space at any time.

As is often true, maybe awareness is the answer here—awareness of where your actual desire is at any time. Not the fantasy. Not the judgement on whether you’re good or bad at it. Not whether it’s impressive or you should do it, but an actual awareness of how you really feel.

I enjoyed myself while I was rowing, but I was left with an unmet curiosity. It’s full circle, in a way, because I was inspired to try rowing after reading Lessons in Chemistry. There is a line in the book that says, “What I find interesting about rowing … is that it's always done backwards. It's almost as if the sport itself is trying to teach us not to get ahead of ourselves.”

My fantasy got ahead of itself.

I could keep pursuing rowing, but maybe it would be at the cost of finding the thing that I really love—of digging the deeper well.

It’s hard for me to say no to a version of myself who enrols in the next rowing course. The version of myself that keeps trying at something. The version that commits and can eventually join a squad, compete, and say, “I’m a rower.”

But in each decision, we have a chance to become more aware of the person we want to become.

We try these things as a process of getting acquainted with ourselves. I’ve picked up and put down too many hobbies to count—millinery, acting, burlesque dancing, knitting, sewing, piano—but in the process, I’m understanding and refining my desire.

On my walk home, I thought to myself, what if I don’t sign up for the intermediate course? What if instead I kept my Tuesday nights free, and maybe go along to that circuit class?

For that moment, I’d let go of the fantasy version of me and was in step with the actual version.

There was something liberating in that thought. To just do something because I really want to do it, not because I might one day want to if I practise more, or I like some components. I’m sure I want to.

Maybe that’s all I need to listen to—the want. Perhaps then I can find the thing that allows time to pass by unnoticed.

