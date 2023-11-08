Have you ever had a penny-drop moment only to wonder what took you so long?
Recently, I've had the pleasurable experience of seeing someone romantically and feeling comfortable and respected.
Two seemingly obvious things, I know.
Yet, looking back, it’s perhaps surprising to notice how easily I’ve overlooked those basic components over years of dating.
I knew—intellectually—that what’s important is not a checklist of attributes someone might tick, but rather how I felt in their presence. I knew I should pay attention to whether there was a match in values above all: thoughtfulness, curiosity, honesty.
I’d even pontificate and hand out advice to others about how values are the most important thing, but I didn’t really know it, know it.
Now I do.