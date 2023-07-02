Things from the week
Ebb and flow, nice things, and lessons from trees
Things to read
“When you’re worried about what someone thinks of you, it’s rarely about that person’s opinions of you. It’s about your own opinions of yourself.” — The problem of what others think
“Failure invites us to consider that our attention and what we choose to devote ourselves to can change (should change!)” — Queer failure by
“Why am I expecting a constant and consistent flow of energy, creativity, inspiration, motivation and capacity?” — a reflection on accepting the ebb and flow fromas she dipped in and out of the pages of my book (!)