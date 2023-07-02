“When you’re worried about what someone thinks of you, it’s rarely about that person’s opinions of you. It’s about your own opinions of yourself.” — The problem of what others think

“Failure invites us to consider that our attention and what we choose to devote ourselves to can change (should change!)” — Queer failure by

“Why am I expecting a constant and consistent flow of energy, creativity, inspiration, motivation and capacity?” — a reflection on accepting the ebb and flow from

as she dipped in and out of the pages of

(!)