Some touching things I read that made me teary (and feel shimmeringly alive)

A thing to try

Celebrate Bad Times…Come On! — draft your own list of small wins inspired by Lyndsay Rush’s poem and the delightfully ordinary things in the comments section

Impossible and necessary things

“Some necessary things are impossible,” says Clare. “And some impossible things are necessary,” says Felice.

— Tennessee Williams, The Two Character Play

Things from the days

Monday

If doubt is an instigator of invention, can self-doubt propel us to become the inventors of our own lives?

Tuesday

Things can change in an instant (a birthday reflection)

Wednesday

Place a cup of tea on a blank piece of paper so it leaves a stain. Remove cup and drink the tea. Show the page to someone and ask them what they see. The exercise is meant to illuminate how most of us are drawn to the stain, the so-called negative thing, and overlook the blank page, or the possibilities.

Thursday

My mum slipped in the bathroom and injured her leg. I was worried, and yet later that day she told me she is so lucky. She sees the blank page, not the stain—and proves even that can be reframed.

Friday

I always tell myself I’m going to write on a long train journey, but I often end up staring out the window and thinking—which is often the same thing as writing.

Saturday

I didn’t flirt with the cute waiter. Such failures of courage always make me think of the menopause scene in Fleabag where Belinda says, Look at me, listen. People are all we’ve got, so grab the night by the nipples and go and flirt with someone.

Sunday

I like the days when I can go outside right after waking and have sunlight bathe my eyeballs.