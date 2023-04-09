Two complementary things to read

“What if we were to prioritize reclaiming our time—to fret less about getting and spending—and instead ‘spend’ this precious resource on creative pursuits, on adventure and learning, on building stronger societies and being better citizens, on caring for the people (and other species and places) we love, on taking care of ourselves?” | Rebecca Solnit on how to meet the climate crisis by redefining ‘abundance via Dense Discovery

“Our big assumption is that work is how we contribute to society. That work is a prerequisite for belonging. And that it’s through work that we justify our access to the services we have access to. We assume, uncritically, that work is what we do in exchange for the privilege of a life with relatively few discomforts. But what happens when we make life a right rather than a privilege contingent upon work?” | Tara McMullin on the provocatively titled “All parasites have value”

The greatest thing in the world

“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” ―Michel de Montaigne

Some things to try

A thing to ponder

For M

by Mikko Harvey

​I don’t

want you

to be

nervous. Maybe

thinking of

a walrus

would help.

Have you

seen the

video of

the penguin

accidentally stepping

on a

sleeping walrus?

It thought

it was

a rock.

The walrus

wakes up

like what

the fuck

and the

penguin scurries

off like

oh shit.

Sometimes it’s

funny watching

a surprise

happen, and

not just

funny but

kind of

amazing — like,

you never

really know

what’s what

when it

comes to

this planet.

Then again,

when it’s

you getting

surprised, that’s

different. Especially

for tender

ones like

us. What

are we

supposed to

do? It’s

bad for

our hearts,

you know.

I hope

you won’t

need pills

like I

do. I

think I

get so

scared because

I’m greedy —

I want

to hold

onto everything,

the world

wants to

take it

away. What

the fuck.

The number

of hours

we have

together is

actually not

so large.

Please linger

near the

door uncomfortably

instead of

just leaving.

Please forget

your scarf

in my

life and

come back

later for

it.

Things from the days

