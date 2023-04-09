Things from the week
Redefining abundance, AI and creativity, and some wonderings
Two complementary things to read
“What if we were to prioritize reclaiming our time—to fret less about getting and spending—and instead ‘spend’ this precious resource on creative pursuits, on adventure and learning, on building stronger societies and being better citizens, on caring for the people (and other species and places) we love, on taking care of ourselves?” | Rebecca Solnit on how to meet the climate crisis by redefining ‘abundance via Dense Discovery
“Our big assumption is that work is how we contribute to society. That work is a prerequisite for belonging. And that it’s through work that we justify our access to the services we have access to. We assume, uncritically, that work is what we do in exchange for the privilege of a life with relatively few discomforts. But what happens when we make life a right rather than a privilege contingent upon work?” | Tara McMullin on the provocatively titled “All parasites have value”
The greatest thing in the world
“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” ―Michel de Montaigne
Some things to try
I’m very much appreciating all the nuanced and accessible writing fromof on AI. You can find some instructions on how to use AI to unstick yourself and using AI as a thinking companion to break out of biases and improve decision-making.
A thing to ponder
For M
by Mikko Harvey
I don’t
want you
to be
nervous. Maybe
thinking of
a walrus
would help.
Have you
seen the
video of
the penguin
accidentally stepping
on a
sleeping walrus?
It thought
it was
a rock.
The walrus
wakes up
like what
the fuck
and the
penguin scurries
off like
oh shit.
Sometimes it’s
funny watching
a surprise
happen, and
not just
funny but
kind of
amazing — like,
you never
really know
what’s what
when it
comes to
this planet.
Then again,
when it’s
you getting
surprised, that’s
different. Especially
for tender
ones like
us. What
are we
supposed to
do? It’s
bad for
our hearts,
you know.
I hope
you won’t
need pills
like I
do. I
think I
get so
scared because
I’m greedy —
I want
to hold
onto everything,
the world
wants to
take it
away. What
the fuck.
The number
of hours
we have
together is
actually not
so large.
Please linger
near the
door uncomfortably
instead of
just leaving.
Please forget
your scarf
in my
life and
come back
later for
it.
Things from the days
A collection of intimate observations from the last seven days. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, you can read an example collection here.