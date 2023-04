A free thing for you

I’ll be doing a live interview on rethinking writing routines, ruts and productivity guilt with London Writers’ Salon. Newsletter subscribers (that’s you!) can access a free ticket by using the coupon code MADELEINEFRIEND100 at checkout.

When: Tuesday 4 April at 7pm BST (5am Wednesday AEST — eep!)

Where: Online

Cost: Free for my subscr…