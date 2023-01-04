Things to read and ponder

On doing things for the first time — “We need to actively seek out new experiences, new firsts. Not only because such things refresh our days, but they can reveal something new about ourselves.” New love languages — “Deciding where to eat: Let your stressed-out partner know you’re for real by choosing a spot to eat. This is a love language that every single person desires, but almost no one can express. Looks like it’s frozen pizza again.” A compendium of talking points for tricky subjects to help you build healthier and happier relationships

A thing on eating vegetables that is actually about life

“Modernity has us used to the idea that almost everything can be made comforting or stimulating, and that nothing major is being traded off to do that. We can drive everywhere, and not sacrifice our health or longevity to do so. We can browse world news all day and not have our heads explode. We can make every instance of eating enjoyable, and not be taking on grave new risks”

“What I’m advocating is the subversive practice of eating a plant just to get it into your body, at least once a day. In a society that rejects any food that doesn’t entertain while it nourishes, this is a revolutionary act.”

How to eat your vegetables by David Cain

A thing from nature

The caterpillar that wears its old skulls as a crown — with each moult, the gum-leaf skeletoniser colloquially known as the Mad Hatterpillar (!) collects the part of the shell that once enclosed its head to eventually create a tall and gloriously macabre crown to ward off predators. What a reminder of our own past selves we carry with us! I came across this tidbit via Self-Made and loved this note from Dani:

“Forget the actual metamorphosis. Here we are, tiny creatures creating crowns from our past selves, adorning ourselves in the fruits of the heavy. Stacking up a formidable adornment, fending off future demons. Seeking out community of fellow skeletonizers.”

A thing to cook

These carrots — a moorish combo of honey-roasted chickpeas and carrots served on a bed of feta whipped with greek yogurt, garnished with the lemony carrot tops themselves. Delicious with toasted pita bread.

A thing to listen to

“I think for people who have big holes in their hearts […] the self-medication is the creative process. You’re absorbed in the impossible and you’re really not thinking about yourself. But when you come off that, there is the decompression process but it can send you to a place where you fall back into the hole, and you have to dig yourself out again.”

Film director Baz Luhrmann on Desert Island Discs (complement with his spoken word version of Mary Schmich’s essay, Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen)

An unheard-of thing

The Teapot

by Robert Bly

That morning I heard water being poured into a teapot.

The sound was an ordinary, daily, cluffy sound.

But all at once, I knew you loved me.

An unheard-of thing, love audible in water falling.

Things for starting the new year

A small collection of poems, quotes and letters with refreshing takes on the new year Write a letter to yourself with FutureMe — I craft a letter within the first few days of the year and then schedule to receive it on December 31st Write a list of intentions and reminders — I particularly loved this list by swissmiss Pick a word for the year — for the last few years, I’ve replaced an overcrowded list of unrealistic resolutions with one word as a gentle focus. Previous years have been joy, momentum, trust, merely, and practice. For 2023, my word is vitality—a reminder to choose aliveness and openness.

In the comments, I’d love to hear if you’ve chosen a word for the year.

Leave a comment

If you haven’t yet tried choosing a word and you’re curious about how to approach it, for paid subscribers of the newsletter I’ve shared my five-step process below with examples.

How I choose a word for the year