Saturday 1 March

Overheard: It wasn’t a wrong turn if it got me to the place where I now know what I know.

Sunday 2 March

If I ask you to picture a red apple, what do you see? My brother can see it vividly, like a painting on a black backdrop. My mum can see a simple rendition, like the red apple emoji. A coworker gets a sense of an apple, and has to concentrate to see details of a stem, the sheen, the apple in its fullness. It flummoxes me because I can’t see anything at all. After a quick Google, I find aphantasia is the term for not having a mind’s eye.

Monday 3 March

Overheard: “You are working—you’re working it out.”

Tuesday 4 March

I read this prompt about how being a good lover can mean how you care for your plants, or remember how someone likes their tea, or ask another question just to be sure someone’s okay.

Wednesday 5 March

Overheard: “Soulfulness takes time.”

Thursday 6 March

Even a hint of someone believing in you can make all the difference.

Friday 7 March

Sometimes, it’s less to do…